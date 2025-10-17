3 Colorado Rockies Prospects Who Could Break Out in 2026
The Colorado Rockies are coming off of the worst season in franchise history. The front office has started to make changes, but nothing is happening very fast in Denver.
As the team struggles to find its way and somehow gain back some relevance within the league, the hopes will have to depend on their farm system.
Even though Colorado's farm system ranks around the bottom of the league, there are some promising prospects to watch coming into the 2026 season.
Charlie Condon
Ranked as No. 61 on MLB's Top 100 Prospect list is Charlie Condon. The 22-year-old had an impressive season in 2024 when he was playing for Georgia in the Southeastern Conference.
He was drafted at No. 3 by the Rockies in 2024. The 6-foot-6 right-handed hitter is showing promise in the minors.
Over the course of the 2025 season, Condon slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 homeruns, 58 RBI, and 98 hits over 99 games.
Coming into the 2026 season, Condon will need to make strides in his consistency and plate discipline. As he progresses, he will see more advanced pitching and he needs to continue to address the contact issue he has with pitches like sliders.
While Condon may not be ready to trot out on the field in the Big Leagues yet, he has certainly earned his spot on top of the prospects. He has placed himself in a great position to make 2026 his debut year with the Rockies.
Cole Carrigg
Looking across the field of prospects, Cole Carrigg is ranked at No. 3 within the Colorado organization. The 23-year-old was drafted in 2023 by the Rockies.
Carrigg found his way through the ranks starting at San Diego State where he showed incredible promise truly all over the field. Those talents have translated well into the major league setting.
Positional flexibility is offered by Carrigg by playing both outfield and shortstop. Early in his career given his throwing ability, rumors swirled about him being placed in a catching position but so far, that hasn't happened.
In 2025 Carrigg slashed .237/.316/.394 with 15 homeruns and 64 RBI over 123 games. His defense has also proved to be valuable in his time with the Hartford Yard Goats.
Moving his way up the ranks may require some discipline. In late season 2025, he was ejected from a game after being called out on an attempted steal of third base. When he slammed his helmet and continued to argue with the umpire, he was ejected. The league came back with a suspension.
Carrigg has logged an impressive 40-plus steals over the last two consecutive seasons. If he can find his way into a regular role for Colorado, he could be a very versatile, valuable piece for the team.
Ethan Holliday
It's hard, or nearly impossible, to talk about the Rockies' prospects without bringing up the fourth overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, Ethan Holliday.
Veteran fans got their wish when Colorado selected the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday to join the team. Of course, with that comes some pretty high expectations of the young player.
Scouting reports confirmed that Holliday had all the tools to be of value in the middle of the lineup for Colorado.
The MLB shows Holliday ranked at No. 19 in the top 100 prospects and of course, that leads him to be the No. 1 prospect for the Rockies.
His potential earned him a $9 million signing bonus from Colorado which was a record for a high school player.
To follow all these high expectations, Holliday will need to break out in 2026 showing that he can easily work through the minors and play in several different positions. He has already set high standards and made a good impression in his initial showings.
The Rockies have based much of their future on this up-and-coming star, and his development could anchor the Rockies' infield.