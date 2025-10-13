Zach Eflin Would Offer Rockies Chance to Close Gap with NL West Competitors
Coming off a historically bad year, there is nowhere to go but up for the Colorado Rockies. There are going to be needs everywhere this winter when assembling the roster for 2026.
It is very unlikely that the Rockies are going to look to make some big splashes in free agency, and one way for the front office to go is to sign one or two-year deals. They are not going to get any of the big-name free agents to consider going to Colorado, so bargain shopping is the route for them to go.
One area they can improve in for next year is their starting pitching. They have some young arms in the system that got a taste of the majors this year and show promise for the future. They could look to add a veteran through free agency, and FanSided’s Zachary Rotman urged the Rockies to sign veteran Zach Eflin.
Zach Eflin Signing With the Rockies Would Make Sense
It should be pointed out that Eflin underwent shoulder surgery in August, which ended his season after just 14 starts with the Baltimore Orioles, where he was at the top of the rotation to start the season. He is expected to return in 2026, and Colorado adding the 32-year-old would make sense, even as he points out that there are durability concerns around the right-hander. Before his 5.93 ERA in 2025, he posted a 3.59 ERA in 2024 and a 3.50 ERA in 2023.
“When healthy, he's a decent innings-eater who can keep the ball on the ground and do a solid job suppressing hard contact," Rotman wrote.
In his 14 starts for the Baltimore Orioles, Eflin went 6-5 in 71.1 innings with 50 strikeouts and 13 walks. There is a chance for boht parties to benefit. Eflin is likely seeking one more big contract but won't get it after a half-season ended by injury. The Rockies wouldn't be a long-term partner for that kind of a deal. But Colorado could offer him a one-year deal that would allow him to prove his health and pursue a longer deal after the 2026 season.
Pitching at Coors Field is not something that a lot of free agents would sign up for, but Eflin would be a veteran presence that the Rockies would covet with some of the young pitchers that they could lean on. After a season that saw Colorado finish with a team ERA of 6.65, a veteran like Eflin is worth signing to improve their rotation.