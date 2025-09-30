Rockies Historic Collapse Demands Drastic Change
Finally. It's over. Finally, the 2025 Colorado Rockies season is over, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief from the torture. To say that it was disastrous may be an understatement.
Ending the year with a record of 43-119, the Rockies tied with the 2003 Detroit Tigers for the most losses in a 162-game season. The team narrowly missed setting an all-time record for losses.
Not only did their record show just how bad things were, but Colorado set multiple negative records. To begin with, in the modern era, the Rockies were outscored more than any other team, setting a run differential of -424. This is exactly double the next-worst team, the Washington Nationals, who finished at -212.
The 2025 campaign completion marks the third year in a row that the Rockies ended with a record of more than 100 losses. No matter what part of the team you looked at, the performance was dismal.
The offense was inconsistent at best. The pitching staff was regularly overmatched. The fan base noticed. Toward the end of the season, more fans for the opposing team could be found in Coors Field than those rooting for Colorado.
Given that the first day of their offseason is nearing sunset, fans have to be somewhat disturbed by the fact that no action was taken today. No news of a major shake-up, no firings, nothing. Just silence from an owner who clearly needs to take action.
Drastic change is required in the Mile High City to revive the team and its fans. Clearly, an entire rebuild is needed from the front office down. It will take years to make this team worthy again, but taking full advantage of all the days in the offseason would be a good start.
The days of hoping to be a lovable underdog have turned into a complete disaster in the grinding environment of Major League Baseball. The people who remember the 2007 season are long gone.
Failing to act this offseason could and likely will result in dire consequences. Free agents will surely be lukewarm about joining a team with little to no potential.
Investment must be made in scouting, player development, and management changes. Tough decisions have to be made both on rebuilding and on retention of veterans. This franchise literally cannot afford to coast any longer.
The loyal fanbase deserves better. They deserve fresh leaders and commitment to long-term success rather than just existence. The Colorado fans are some of the most loyal in all of baseball, but that statistic may not continue.
If the Rockies choose to sit on their hands yet again, the 2025 season may not just be another losing year. It may be the final straw when the organization loses the trust of its fans for good.