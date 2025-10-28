The 3 Goals That Could Define the Rockies’ 2026 Season
You can forgive fans of the Colorado Rockies for not exactly teeming with optimism regarding the 2026 outlook for their team. The Rockies matched the third-worst MLB record of the common era this past season, going 43-119 in what was their second consecutive 100-loss campaign.
If you look really close, however, there are silver linings to be found around Coors Field. Colorado saw some incremental gains as the season wore on, bouncing back from what was a 22-74 record heading into the All-Star break to a 21-45 record the rest of the way. This was driven by what was the league's youngest roster, a group of up-and-comers looking to make the most of their opportunity.
Hope may be in short supply these days when it comes to the Rockies, but there are at least some reasons to believe that the current crop of youngsters can spark a climb back towards respectability in Colorado (or at least not another 119 losses). With that in mind, here are three realistic goals ahead of the 2026 season:
Find the Right Braintrust
Bud Black was fired as manager early in the 2025 season and GM Bill Schmidt and the Rockies mutually agreed to part ways after the campaign mercifully came to an end. As such, Colorado's leadership will be looking quite different once the new season rolls around.
That change looks to be coming imminently too, as the Rockies have reportedly narrowed down their GM search to two candidates, Arizona Diamondbacks Senior Vice President and Assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye and Matt Forman, Assistant GM of the Cleveland Guardians. Whoever gets the job will be tasked with determining the fate of interim manager Warren Schaeffer and, if necessary, hiring a new bench boss.
This is a critical decision that is set to shape the outlook of the franchise in the coming years. Although they will be inheriting some young talent, the new GM will be given a largely blank canvas to build a roster with in hopes of returning to contention down the road. While we won't know anytime soon whether the Rockies hired the right guy, this hiring will loom large in charting their future path.
Add New Blood
Staring down what will likely be another losing season, Colorado is understandably reluctant to invest significant money in players who might make them marginally less bad but not yield any meaningful results. However, a young team still needs some veteran know-how, but that is proving difficult after Charlie Blackmon retired before the season and Ryan McMahon was dealt to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline.
As it stands, the Rockies have a mere $67.7 million tied up in player contracts for 2026 - and $27 million of that is owed to Kris Bryant, who has been healthy for just 170 games across four seasons in Denver. This past season, they had just two players - McMahon and Kyle Farmer - over the age of 27 to record at least 300 plate appearances.
Last offseason was predictably quiet for Colorado, although they did take a low-risk flyer on free agent right fielder Mickey Moniak that produced a 24-home run, 68-RBI season. With many holes to fill (corner infield spots, outfield), that type of signing is exactly what the new GM should be seeking out. And if they can also find a veteran leader with an impact bat or a steady rotation presence, then that would be great too.
Take the Next Developmental Steps
One offseason signing that didn't pan out for the Rockies was Jacob Stallings, who was rendered redundant (and later released) amidst the rise of breakthrough catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman, who slugged 31 home runs and posted an .843 OPS, provided the exact type of developmental breakthrough that the franchise sorely needs.
So, who can be the next Goodman? Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle and Michael Toglia all appeared poised to take the next step towards MLB stardom, but Tovar struggled with injuries while Doyle and Toglia failed to make the most of their opportunities. Jordan Beck and Tyler Freeman had strong offensive seasons that they hope to build on in 2026. Warming Bernabel enjoyed a torrid start to his career in July, but slowed down considerably in August and September.
On the mound, Colorado called up top pitching prospect Chase Dollander, who predictably yielded encouraging road results (3.46 ERA) mixed with disastrous home splits (9.98 ERA). Likewise, 25-year-old reliever Seth Halvorsen endured some bumps along the way to settling into his closer's role. They could be joined in the pitching ranks by fast-rising former Yankees farmhand Griffin Herring during the 2026 season.
It's admittedly tough to see the light at the end of the tunnel after losing 119 games. And yet, the Rockies do seem set for a new beginning. If you look close enough, the signs of a brighter future are there. Plus, it can't get any worse, can it?