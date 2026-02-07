3 Rockies Players To Watch at the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic begins on March 4th. The Colorado Rockies will have 10 players from the organization participating in the tournament. Some are newcomers to the organization, while others have been with the team for a few years now. But there is a good mix of minor league and Major League players.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Per MLB.com, the 10 players participating in the event for the Rockies will be:
Brennan Bernardino, Victor Vodnik (Mexico)
Cole Carrigg, Troy Johnston (Israel)
Antoine Jean, Edouard Julien (Canada)
Antonio Senzatela, Ezequiel Tovar (Venezuela)
Willi Castro (Puerto Rico)
Michael Lorenzen (Italy)
Tovar and Senzatela are players Colorado has been able to watch regularly. Castro and Vodnik are both established big leaguers, as well. There are some intriguing names in the tournament that Rockies fans should be excited to get a closer look at.
3 Rockies Players To Watch at the World Baseball Classic
Cole Carrigg: Carrigg finished 2025 as the No. 3 prospect in the organization. He has not played above Double-A yet, but should see action at the Triple-A level this season. Colorado's outfield seems to be set for 2026, but there is still a chance that he can make his debut this year.
In the minor leagues last season, Carrigg slashed .237/.316/.394 with 15 home runs, 64 RBI, 46 stolen bases and 81 runs scored. The versatile speedster has a bit of a strikeout problem, but he showcased some power that would only elevate at Coors Field. Carrigg will suit up for Israel in the WBC, and the Rockies will be able to get a better judgment on how he might perform on a bigger stage.
Troy Johnston: Johnston is set to be the new first baseman for the Rockies. He will most likely split time at the position, but he has a lot of potential, especially in the high-altitude ballpark. The 28-year-old made his debut last year, and slashed .277/.331/.420 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 31 hits across 44 games played.
Johnston will join Carrigg on team Israel, which makes Israel the team to watch for Rockies fans. He showed his potential in 2025, but the question is whether or not he can carry that into 2026. He did chase and whiff quite a bit last season, so he will have to clean that part of his game up. But Johnston is a player to watch at the WBC.
Antoine Jean: Jean was drafted in the seventh round in 2025. After being selected, he did not make any pro appearances, so this will be the first real look at Jean that the Rockies will get. He currently sits outside the top 30 prospects, but that can quickly change if he shows out for Canada.
Jean comes from the University of Houston. In his final season of college ball, the left-hander struck out 110 batters over 67.0 innings pitched. He allowed just 40 hits and walked 20 to give him a WHIP under 1.000. If Jean can have the same success in the WBC and in his first taste of pro ball, he is someone who can climb the minor league ranks quickly.