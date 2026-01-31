What Willi Castro Playing for Puerto Rico in WBC Means for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies landed Willi Castro on a free agent deal to bolster their bench. But he’ll be absent from spring training for a bit.
Earlier this week, Castro announced that he would play for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Official rosters are set to be announced next week. His commitment was likely known to the Rockies before he signed the deal.
At least one other Rockies player will play in the WBC. Pitcher Antonio Senzatela will play for Team Venezuela. Former Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez, will also pitch for Team Venezuela.
What Willi Castro Missing Spring Training Means For Rockies
Castro signed a two-year, $12.8 million deal with the Rockies. But it comes at the tail end of free agency and a couple of weeks before spring training. Castro is new to the team and the coaching staff. Spring training is usually time for everyone to get to know each other.
Rockies pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Position players follow on Feb. 17. Castro could decide to show up earlier. But he’s required by contract to be there no later than Feb. 17.
The World Baseball Classic starts with exhibition games on March 3. Team Puerto Rico is playing its exhibition games in Florida. That means Castro will have to report to his WBC team no later than early March, giving him roughly 10 days to get to know his new teammates — and for them to get to know him.
It’s unlikely an absence will cost Castro a job. After all his MLB deal is guaranteed. But it steals valuable time for him to get acclimated to his new team. Castro has been an outfielder, a second baseman and a shortstop. Those infield positions in particular require repetitions with teammates to work out things like double play chemistry and positioning on relay throws from the outfield. Those are little things that can impact how teams perform during the regular season.
What it can do is open up more opportunities for other players to make the team. For instance, Adael Amador and Edouard Julien should get more reps as they tried to make the opening day roster. Likewise, outfielders like Jake McCarthy, Troy Johnston, Sterlin Thompson and Zac Veen will get more chances to make a case for an outfield job, reps that Castro would have taken up otherwise.
Castro is listed as an outfielder on Colorado’s roster, but his versatility is unmatched on the roster. He’ll get reps in multiple places. But he’ll be absent a time when getting those reps with teammates is important.