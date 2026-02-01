Rockies May Have Found Hidden Gem in First Baseman Troy Johnston
The Colorado Rockies had to bite the bullet in letting former first-round pick back in 2019, Michael Toglia, go. He didn't work out, especially after hitting .190 at the dish with just 11 home runs on a season where he finished with a -1.7 WAR. Toglia did sign with the Cincinnati Reds, so fans will see him at some point in 2026.
However, moving forward with a different first-base option in waiver acquisition, Troy Johnston, formerly of the Miami Marlins, gives Colorado a more consistent hitter at first base. Johnston might not be a former first-round pick, but he's proved he's worth giving a shot to.
Originally drafted in the 17th round, the former Marlin now Rockie joins the Colorado franchise with everything to prove. He's projected as the starting first baseman for the Rockies, according to FanGraphs, and is coming off a respectable 2025 campaign after making his debut post-All-Star Game.
What the Rockies Are Getting From Johnston
One sign that looks to be very promising about Johnston's skill set is how well he was able to hit righties last season. In 44 games against a right-handed pitcher, Johnston hit .288 with a .787 OPS. He did struggle against southpaws, but that's expected for a left-handed hitter.
Overall, though, another stat that jumps off the page from last season for Johnston was how effective he was in helping the Marlins get wins, something the Rockies could use more of in 2026.
When Miami won with Johnston in the lineup, he hit .328 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, scoring nine runs. When the Marlins would lose, Johnston hit .222 with one home run and three RBIs. If he can carry that statistic into Colorado, the Rockies should win a handful more games than they did in 2025.
On top of Johnston's primary position being at first base, he can play both corner outfield positions if needed, something the Rockies will likely do to move him around. It wouldn't be surprising to see T.J. Rumfield, newly acquired RHP from the New York Yankees, fill in some time at first base this season.
He typically pulls the baseball but has the bat-to-ball skills to send it the other way. Most of his power will likely be a hit that is pulled, but for the Rockies and the large outfield they have, this feels like a perfect fit for both parties, and is one that fans should be optimistic about.