4 Questions Looming Over Colorado Rockies as Spring Training Approaches
The Colorado Rockies have never been known for making big splashes in the offseason, but it might be easy to argue that they are making solid positive movements this year. After another disappointing season, in fact, the worst in the organization’s history, there is much work to do.
The hiring of Paul DePodesta, several changes in the front office, and now some roster revival have been the highlights of the offseason for the Colorado-based team.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
With the Cactus League action approaching quickly, the Rockies are still facing uncertainty around health, pitching depth and their overall direction.
A New Chapter Begins in Scottsdale
As Colorado gears up for the spring training season, they are not just preparing to shake off the rust; they are trying to recalibrate the entire organization. From recent trades and roster shuffles to the never-ending injury saga with Kris Bryant, this is a team in transition.
Finally, the front office has shown more willingness to make changes, but spring training will be the ultimate test. The proving ground for whether these moves can transform into meaningful on-field results will be under watchful eyes.
Here are the four biggest questions facing the Rockies as pitchers and catchers report to Arizona on February 12 with the full squad reporting on February 17.
1. Can Kris Bryant Return and Actually Contribute?
The $182 million investment made in Kris Bryant on a seven year contract has yielded very little return since his arrival in Denver in 2002.
Since he signed, he hasn’t even come close to playing in a full season. Over his years with Colorado he has played in a total of 170 games. He played in just 11 games in 2025 before heading back to the injured list once again.
Bryant is dealing with lumbar degenerative disc disease that continues to give him pain and keep him off the field. In May of 2025, he underwent an ablation procedure to address the issue, but it seems the healing process has been slow and inconsistent.
Should Bryant land back on the 60-day IL, the Rockies are going to be faced with finding a replacement bat yet again, and also determining what the long-term plan is going to be to move forward without counting on Bryant at all.
2. What Does the Rotation Look Like?
Another player that has a big question mark surrounding him is Jeff Criswell. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2025, which ended his 2025 campaign. The right-handed reliever has been recovering but it is likely he will have to start the 2026 campaign on the 60-day IL to allow him the full amount of time to rehab and return to fully competitive pitching.
According to FanGraphs, the 2026 projected lineup is:
- LHP Kyle Freeland
- RHP Michael Lorenzen
- RHP Chase Dollander
- RHP Tanner Gordon
- RHP Ryan Feltner
Freeland is the most recognizable of the crew. In 2025 he posted a 4.98 ERA with 124 strikeouts. He also led the organization in innings and strikeouts but he struggled, as did the whole team, with consistency. The team will look to him again to navigate the brutal Coors Field environment.
Michael Lorenzen is a key offseason signing who should add much-needed veteran stability. He has worked as both a starter and a reliever, so he will give Colorado options. He has good velocity and a deceptive slider.
Chase Dollander is the Rockies’ most exciting pitching prospect and is expected to debut in 2026. He is armed with a high-90s fastball along with a wipeout slider. Dollander has the ability to bring swing-and-miss potential that this rotation sorely lacks. His development will be one of the most-watched storylines of Colorado this season.
3. Who Will Step Up in the Lineup?
The Rockies need to find some offensive consistency. Once again looking to FanGraphs here is the projected lineup:
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- DH Michey Moniak
- C Hunter Goodman
- LF Jordan Beck
- 1B Troy Johnston
- CF Brenton Doyle
- 3B Willi Castro
- RF Jake McCarthy
- 2B Edourad Julien
This list features a mix of homegrown talent, waiver-wire additions and offseason trades. Seven of the nine are players under the age of 29, and five of them have joined the organization within the last two years.
Ezequiel Tovar has developed into a dependable defender with flashes of offensive potential. He has to show improved plate discipline and on-base consistency. In 2025, he slashed .253/.294/.400 with an OPS of .694. Over the course of 95 games and 360 at-bats, the shortstop had 91 hits, just 9 home runs and 98 strikeouts.
Four players in the projection bat left-handed with Castro being a switch-hitter. This will give the Rockies some balance but not necessarily production.
There really is no clear centerpiece bat. Without a surefire .850+OPS anchor like Nolan Arenado in the past or a healthy Kris Bryant, the Rockies lineup is still very much in question and could struggle to produce big innings.
4. Is This a True Rebuild or Another Half Measure?
Colorado traded for multiple young, controllable players this offseason. They opened up two spots on the 40-man roster by designating Fernandez for assignment while also trading Angel Chivilli.
Those moves hint at a long-overdue rebuild. Now, will they follow through and complete the job? Or will they revert back to their historical path and patch holes with veterans they are hoping to have bounce-backs? This spring will be telling for the struggling organization that likely has more questions facing them than answers.
So far, Colorado has shown a willingness to commit to change. Spring training will be a great time to get to see the fruits of their offseason labor.