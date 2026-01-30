Rockies Projected Opening Day Lineup Points to New Era Under Paul DePodesta
You can't blame new Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta for taking his time getting to work on beginning to rebuild the organization. He got a late start on the Rockies' offseason after being hired in early November and hit the ground running.
He added to his front office staff, named Warren Schaeffer his first full-time manager, and went to the Winter Meetings in Orlando in December. Before and after all of that, DePodesta has been busy slowly working on Colorado's roster for Schaeffer.
While it still is a work in progress with spring training a couple of weeks away, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a shot at predicting what the Opening Day lineup might look like. Truth be told, it isn't all that bad looking.
Rockies Predicted Opening Day Lineup Offers Hope for the Future
There is nowhere to go but up, coming off a historic 119-loss 2025 season. There are some building blocks for DePodesta and his staff when it comes to the 2026 projected roster and lineup. Here is what Reuter thinks Colorado's Opening Day lineup could look like.
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- DH Mickey Moniak
- C Hunter Goodman
- LF Jordan Beck
- 1B Edouard Julien
- CF Brenton Doyle
- 3B Willi Castro
- 2B Ryan Ritter
- RF Jake McCarthy
"It's been a busy offseason by Rockies standards, with Willi Castro signed to a two-year, $12.8 million deal, while Jake McCarthy and Edouard Julien were both acquired in buy-low trades. Assuming Julien is going to fill the hole at first base, that leaves an open battle at second base between Ryan Ritter, Adael Amador, Tyler Freeman and non-roster invitee Nicky Lopez,'' Reuter wrote.
Reuter is right about one thing: this has been a rather busy offseason by Rockies standards. In fact, they were not the last team to officially sign a free agent; that honor went to the Boston Red Sox of all teams.
Anyway, DePodesta has made some additions that could turn into sneaky good additions. Willi Castro is a veteran who can fill multiple positions, and Jake McCarthy is a low-risk, high-reward addition that adds depth in the mix for the outfield.
Hunter Goodman will be looking to build on a 31-home run 2025 campaign, and there will be a lot of eyes on centerfielder Brenton Doyle, who many see as Colorado's best trade chip. There are positive signs that things are moving in the right direction and pitcher Kyle Freeland believes things feel different this year heading into spring training.
This is not going to be a team that competes in the National League West this year, but steps in the right direction appear to be happening ahead of what feels like a new era of Colorado Rockies baseball.