Rockies Boss Indicates Unclear Path for Kris Bryant for Spring Training
The Colorado Rockies have a looming issue on their roster in Kris Bryant.
Bryant is suffering from lumbar degenerative disk disease, which kept him out of all but 11 games last season. He had an ablation procedure on the back last year and met with doctors in Dallas about experimental procedures that might allow him to continue playing. But, as it is a degenerative condition, the only solution may be surgery, which could curtail or even end his career.
Colorado signed Bryant to one of the biggest contracts in team history before the 2022 season — seven years, $182 million. The Rockies have gotten little in return for the deal. It’s now up to president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes to navigate the final three years of Bryant’s deal — and his health issues.
Byrnes address Bryant’s status during an interview with MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.
Josh Byrnes on Kris Bryant
Byrnes spoke on a range of issues with MLB.com, one of which was about Bryant and his readiness for spring training. His response won’t make Rockies fans feel better.
“As far as a month from getting into Spring Training and his readiness, I don’t know,” Byrnes said. “I haven’t heard anything definitive yet. It’s been a part of recent years. He’s just had a hard time getting on the field, and his contract is our biggest contract.”
His deal is worth an average annual value of $26 million per year. Pitcher Kyle Freeland is the team’s next-highest paid player at $12.9 million.
Bryant was supposed to be a source of power when he signed with the franchise. But, he’s played just 170 out of a possible 648 games due to various injuries. With Colorado, he has slashed .244/.324/.370 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. Bryant can play three different positions in the field, but his injury may limit him to DH for the remainder of his career, depending on his back.
Before arriving in Colorado, Bryant was with the Chicago Cubs (2015-21) and the San Francisco Giants (2021). He was named the 2015 NL rookie of the year, the 2016 NL MVP, won a World Series ring that season with the Cubs and was selected to four All-Star teams. He hit 167 of his 184 career home runs before 2022 when he arrived in Denver.
It’s not clear what the Rockies will do with his contract if he cannot play. Recently, the Los Angeles Angels and Anthony Rendon arrived at a deal that deferred the final year of his contract and allowed the team to release him. That could be an option with Bryant.