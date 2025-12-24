Colorado Rockies Could Take Chance on Intriguing Comeback Free Agent
It has been a quiet start this offseason, which should come as no surprise, for Paul DePodesta and his front office with the Colorado Rockies. There have been no big free agent signings or any earth-shattering trades. Youngster Brenton Doyle is the Rockies' potential top trade chip this offseason, but he's still a member of the organization.
It would be ill-advised if DePodesta came in and started selling off some players without going in-depth to assess the roster and minor league system. Doyle is one of the top players in the organization, and selling now would not be the move to make with more questions than answers surrounding Colorado.
Don't be surprised if there are no big moves made this offseason, but there are some intriguing free agents that the Rockies could target. There is one free agent that fits the bill of what Colorado would add this winter, with infielder/designated hitter LaMonte Wade, Jr.
Rockies Linked to LaMonte Wade, Jr. in Free Agency
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed eight MLB free agents with a huge buy-low upside, and Wade Jr. was one of them. He was linked to the Rockies, Houston Astros, and Washington Nationals. A veteran first baseman and designated hitter, his numbers were down this past season, but he is the type of player DePodesta should be taking a flyer on.
In 2023, Wade, Jr. slashed .256/.373/.416 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs. One year later, in 2024, he slashed .260/.380/.381 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. Then this past season, Wade Jr. slashed .167/.271/.254 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 80 games between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels. He was designated for assignment by the Giants before being released by the Angels.
"Wade isn't ancient, and he isn't far removed from posting a .376 OBP and 4.9 rWAR across 2023 and 2024. Of all the candidates to be picked up on minor league deals this winter, he might be the one with the most upside,'' wrote Rymer.
Despite having a down year in 2025, Wade Jr. is certainly a bounce-back candidate for 2026. He is the type of player that Colorado needs to take a risk on. If the Rockies think he can come somewhat close to the player he was offensively in 2023 and 2024, then Wade Jr. is worth taking a chance on.
If it works out, he is a depth and bench piece that some team might look to add at the trade deadline, and DePodesta could flip him for prospects, and it could be a win-win for Colorado as they continue to build for the future.