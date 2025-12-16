Paul DePodesta Adds Another Ex-Mets Executive to Rockies Front Office
The Colorado Rockies continue reshaping their front office under Paul DePodesta after a franchise-worst 119-loss season. The organization announced another key hire Monday, bringing in a longtime Mets executive who reunites DePodesta with a former colleague from New York.
Ian Levin Named Assistant General Manager
The Rockies announced Monday they've hired Ian Levin as assistant general manager, according to a team release. Levin spent two decades with the New York Mets, rising from a media relations intern in 2005 to vice president and assistant general manager before leaving the organization following the 2024 season.
He joins general manager Josh Byrnes, assistant general manager Tommy Tanous, and pitching director Matt Daniels as new front office additions under DePodesta.
"Ian brings a proven record of strategic leadership, key roster decision-making, and innovative player performance initiatives," DePodesta said in the statement. "With extensive experience across Major League operations, research and development, player development and amateur scouting, Ian will strengthen every part of our operation. We couldn't be more excited to bring him to the Rockies."
Levin's Mets career included coordinator of amateur scouting, manager of baseball analytics, and director of player development. He earned a promotion to assistant general manager in 2021 and held that role through 2024. After departing New York, he founded OneOne Sports in 2025, a consulting firm helping college baseball programs with infrastructure design, player evaluation, and roster strategy.
DePodesta Rebuilds Front Office With Former Mets Executives
This hiring reunites Levin with DePodesta, who oversaw amateur scouting and player development for the Mets from 2011 to 2015 before joining the NFL's Cleveland Browns. Tommy Tanous, hired last week as assistant general manager, also spent 15 years with the Mets in various scouting roles.
The Rockies are completely overhauling their baseball operations following their catastrophic 2025 season. DePodesta replaced a regime criticized for lagging behind other organizations in analytics and modern decision-making approaches.
Levin's dual expertise in traditional scouting and analytics fits DePodesta's modernization plan. His work with the Mets touched over 110 major league players, including Cy Young Award winners, All-Stars, and Gold Glove recipients. He also contributed to player health initiatives that reduced injured list days by 35 percent during his final years with New York.
Colorado now employs three former Mets executives in critical front office positions. The organization plans to continue expanding personnel across all baseball operations departments as it attempts to reverse three straight seasons of at least 101 losses.