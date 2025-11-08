Did Rockies Find Hidden Gem in Former Marlins Minor League RBI Leader?
The Colorado Rockies can’t afford to let any chance slip when it comes to finding new talent. That includes a recent waiver claim from the Miami Marlins.
Lost in the activations of players from the 60-day injured list was the waiver claim of former Marlins outfielder Troy Johnston, a 28-year-old who just made his MLB debut this year after spending nearly seven years in the minor leagues after Miami selected him in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Gonzaga.
It will be up to new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta to figure out where he fits. But the crowned prince of the “Moneyball” era does have one solid data set to review that could make Johnston an intriguing contender for a roster spot.
Why Troy Johnston Might Fit the Colorado Rockies
Johnston made his Major League debut on July 29 and played 44 games for the Marlins, who dug out of a deep hole to win 79 games and push for the final National League wild card berth in September. The slash was intriguing, too — .277/.331/.420 with four home runs and 13 RBI. But a set of numbers within that slash is what might have stuck out to the Rockies.
He and Miami visited Denver for a three-game series in September. At Coors Field he went 3-for-7 with an RBI. It’s an extremely small sample size. But it fits well into his debut season.
It’s not the only thing he has going for him. As a minor league player, he was named the Marlins 2023 player of the year after he led minor league baseball with 116 RBI at Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, per MLB.com.
In the minor leagues he’s also played first base and given Colorado’s troubles at the position in 2025, that makes him an option there. He has the power profile to contribute. He has a career slash of .281/.367/.458 in 636 games. He had 81 home runs and 395 RBI. He has hit at least 11 home runs in five of his six minor league seasons with a high of 26 in 2023.
In many ways he compares well to Blaine Crim, who the Rockies picked up on waivers in August from the Texas Rangers and had a big September once he got extended playing time for the first time in his MLB career. Crim was a similar hitter in the Rangers’ system — he hit for average and power, though he was a more productive power hitter than Johnston.
Crim doesn’t have the versatility that Johnston has. He’s locked in at first base. Johnston could play as a fourth or fifth outfielder and spell Crim, or the starter at first base, when needed.
It’s a move that fits well into the early DePodesta era — an underappreciated player with a solid career slash who needs more playing time, something the Rockies can provide.