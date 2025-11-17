These Four Rockies Prospect Boosted Their Stock In The Arizona Fall League
The 2025 Arizona Fall League was one that the Colorado Rockies undoubtedly enjoyed watching. The success of their prospects was very encouraging to see for a franchise that will need to lean heavily on their talent from within.
While some organizations only see one or two prospects shine to raise their overall stock, the case can be made that four prospects from within the Rockies system stood out enough to boost their stock heading into the 2026 season.
The first of these four is one of, if not the most notable, prospect in the entire system. Charlie Condon, Colorado's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline enjoyed a fantastic campaign out in the desert. In 22 games, Condon slashed .337/.439/.434 with an .873 OPS.
His production was fantastic, but Condon received so much praise for his character off the field that he was given the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award, given to the player who best shows unselfishness, hard work, and leadership.
The other standout hitting prospect from this fall was Jared Thomas, a Texas product who is now ranked the No. 8 prospect in the Rockies system by MLB Pipeline. The outfielder excelled, slashing .302/.343/.524 in 17 games, with two home runs and eight stolen bases.
If Thomas can improve on the strikeouts, he'll only continue to rise. The 28 strikeouts to just three walks is something that he'll need to work on in 2026.
The first pitcher from the Colorado system who boosted his stock was 21-year-old Welinton Herrera. In nine games, the Rockies' No. 19 prospect recorded a 2.00 ERA in nine innings pitched, recording a save in the process.
While the walks were a tad bit inflated, he posted 14 strikeouts per nine innings. His K/9 ranked 21st among all pitchers in the Arizona Fall League. The walks may have been high, but the stuff played really well when it was at its best.
The final pitcher who boosted his stock from Colorado's organization was Cade Denton. The only other participant from the Rockies in the Fall Stars Game (with Charlie Condon), Denton recorded a 3.46 ERA in 13.0 innings pitched.
He showed great control, with only four walks while maintaining great strikeout numbers. His 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings ranked as the fourth-best K/9 among all qualified fall league pitchers. A dominant fall that earned him AFL Reliever of the Year honors.
Colorado's farm system continues to be a bright spot when the Major League club struggles. While it was a tough watch during the regular season, Rockies fans can go into the rest of the offseason and into 2026 excited about what they can see from these four standouts from the AFL.
After strong fall campaigns, expect each of these names to rise in either organizational rankings, or top 100 rankings as a whole.