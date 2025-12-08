Germán Márquez's Rockies Struggles Explained in One Statistical Split
The Colorado Rockies have put themselves in a position to rebuild to some degree, letting some veterans walk as well as some younger pieces who just did not have a place on the roster long-term.
With how poorly the team performed in 2025, specifically the starting pitching, it was clear that things needed to be revamped, and the franchise has already kick-started that to some degree early on in the winter.
One of their most notable veterans over the years has been Germán Márquez, who has had a couple of truly impressive seasons for the Rockies and now enters free agency after his two-year extension from 2024 expired.
In 2025, he continued his struggles from 2024, which was less than fortunate for a franchise that needed any form of reliable starting pitching in a 119-loss season. Now, they will be looking to rebuild their rotation from scratch, utilizing some of their prospects and younger core players to try to improve.
Márquez's inconsistency was something that extended beyond just his counting stats, as there was a specific split in which he was completely ineffective that put him in a tough spot all year long.
Where Did Marquez Struggle When It Came to His Splits?
As was initially pointed out by Diego Garcia at StatNerd_Base on X (formerly Twitter), Márquez was enormously inconsistent against National League West opponents when away from home. A double check of Márquez's splits revealed the accuracy of this notion, as in away games against his divisional opponents, Márquez had a whopping 14.70 ERA in seven starts, as opposed to a 3.11 ERA in eight road starts against non-divisional opponents.
This notion is something that really is rather intriguing, as despite the division having some really competitive rosters, only two of them finished above .500, with the San Francisco Giants sitting at 81-81. Granted, they were all rather potent offensive units for much of the year, at least until the Arizona Diamondbacks traded away some of their core components at the trade deadline.
Now he will have the opportunity to play in another division, given he doesn't return to Colorado or re-enter the National League West with another franchise. Granted, odds are he will look to find a spot where he can rebuild some value, and look to pursue a big contract during the next offseason after doing so. With pitching being a big need for many franchises this winter, he could be an interesting name to watch for.