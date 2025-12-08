Germán Márquez's Rockies Struggles Explained in One Statistical Split

Doing some research on German Marquez and found the most bonkers stat I've seen in a while:



2025 Marquez on the road vs non-NL West teams:

3.11 ERA in 43.2 IP (8 Starts)



2025 Marquez on the road vs NL West teams:

14.70 ERA in 24.1 IP (7 Starts) pic.twitter.com/kv1lwPkdtU