Rockies Latest Move Clears Path for Rookies Blaine Crim, Kyle Karros
The Colorado Rockies are still two months away from spring training and more than three months from opening day. But the corner infield spots now appear spoken for.
The Rockies sent a message by putting Warming Bernabel on outright waivers, trying to option him to Triple-A Albuquerque and the 23-year-old rookie refusing the assignment. Bernabel played at both first base and third base. He was the backup to Crim and Karros — until Saturday.
Colorado will probably seek some veteran depth to compete with the pair in spring training. But, for now, the path for the pair to be opening day starters at first base and third base, respectively, is clear.
Blaine Crim and Kyle Karros as Rookies
Both had solid auditions with the Rockies in a small sample size. Crim played only 15 games for the Rockies, but he showed he had considerable power. He slashed .241/.295/.556 with five home runs and 15 RBI. Karros got more playing time, as he appeared in 43 games. He slashed .226/.308/.277 with one home run and nine RBI.
The pair took dramatically different paths to the Majors with Colorado.
Karros was the Rockies’ fifth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of UCLA. He’s the son of former Major League star Eric Karros. He rose quickly through the minor league system and after his promotion on Aug. 8 he had a career minor league slash of .304/.393/.459 with 21 home runs and 121 RBI. He doesn’t have the ideal power for a third baseman, but he appears to have the defensive chops.
Crim didn’t start his pro career with the Rockies. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round in the 2019 MLB draft out of Mississippi College. In Texas’ minor league system, he showed consistent power, with a lifetime slash of .292/.372/.503 with 124 home runs and 480 RBI in 2,571 career minor league at-bats with Rangers affiliates.
Texas promoted him to the Majors in May, but he didn’t get a hit in 13 at-bats, and he was eventually designated for assignment, and the Rockies claimed him off waivers. In 26 games with Triple-A Albuquerque he slashed .273/.360/.424 with three home runs and 14 RBI.
There is competition in the system. The Rockies could play one of their top prospects, Charlie Condon, at first base when he’s ready. But he can also play outfield. As for third base, Ethan Hedges is the highest-rated prospect in the system. But he finished last season at High-A Spokane.
Both have some runway to make the jobs theirs. Bernabel’s departure has cleared the path.