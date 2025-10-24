Grading Rockies Offense After Abysmal 2025 Season
The Colorado Rockies have a lot to think about this offseason after having the worst record in franchise history in 2025. While the whole team struggled, the offense had the most trouble finding success.
Colorado never stood a chance to make the playoffs after starting the season 5-25 through the first 30 games. Being a young team and not having the players to compete plagued the Rockies season. However, having a new front office should provide optimism for the upcoming 2026 season.
While Colorado did have some positives in the 2025 season, they could never find a true identity at the plate. Here is what hurt the Rockies and why they found so little success in the batters box in 2025.
How Should the Rockies Offense be Graded for their 2025 Performance?
The Rockies' offense was simply bad in 2025. Despite playing in the highest elevation stadium, which should certainly help an offense, they were still extremely lackluster.
Colorado finished last in five key statistics in 2025. The Rockies finished dead last in plate appearances, walks per game, on -ase percentage, secondary average, and walk percentage. They also ranked bottom five in the league in runs per game (29th), RBI per game (29th), strikeouts per game (29th), sacrifice flies per game (26th), and HBP per game (27th).
The glaring issue with these stats is that Colorado struck out at a high rate (9.45 strikeouts per game) and walked at a low rate (2.44 walks per game). This is not a recipe for success and is a key reason why the Rockies were the worst team in baseball. It is imperative that Colorado improve in these areas before the 2026 campaign.
The Rockies also had a chase rate of 31.7 ,which was higher than the league average of 28.2 ,according to baseball savant metrics. Playing at Coors Field should be an advantage for the Rockies. Coors Field has the highest elevation of any stadium, and it is the field Colorado calls home.
In 2025, this was simply not the case. The Rockies chased pitches out of the zone instead of taking their walks. Players being more eager to swing at home in a high-elevation stadium could have been the root cause of this issue.
The Rockies look to regroup this offseason after a terrible 2025 year. A new front offense should motivate the young group to be more focused. The young core of the team settling in should help with the team's discipline problems.
Colorado fans can expect the team to perform at a significantly better level in the 2026 season, or at least hope so.
Final Offense Grade: D