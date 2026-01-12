MLB Writer’s 2026 Prediction for Rockies Is Just What You’d Expect
To say that Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes have a long job in front of them in terms of turning around the Colorado Rockies would be an understatement.
DePodesta was hired in early November, and he has hit the ground running. He hired Byrnes as his general manager and removed the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer.
As far as the roster goes, there has been very little tweaking in terms of additions and subtractions. Coming in is relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino, following a trade with the Boston Red Sox and their first free agent signing of starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, last week.
Other than that, it's been a lot of reviewing of the roster and organization, as well as figuring out which players they see as part of the future and which players to build around in 2026 and beyond.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN did a stock watch for all 30 teams with spring training just over a month away. For the Rockies, he had an expected outlook for a team that is going to go through another lean year in the Mile High City.
Rockies Stock Watch for 2026
Colorado is in a long rebuild, but Doolittle noted that for the first time in some time, there is meaningful change for the Rockies going into a season one year after losing 119 games.
"There's nowhere to go but up, right?,'' wrote Doolittle. "At least this time, there has been meaningful change in the stagnant, insular Rockies operation. It'll take awhile for Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes to untangle this mess, and the outlook for this season is grim. But Rockies fans, as ever, will turn out anyway, and there now looks like more of a chance that their loyalty will eventually be rewarded.''
Nobody said that the Rockies were going to contend in 2026 or even in the not-too-distant future, but there is no doubt that there is some young talent that DePodesta and the front office can either choose to build around or deal in trades to upgrade the roster.
Center fielder Brenton Doyle is a player who would draw some trade interest, but it would not make sense for DePodesta to pull off a trade right now and see what Doyle's future is and what his trade value might be.
Catcher Hunter Goodman had a breakout 2025 season, and adding Lorenzen is a smart low-risk move. He is someone who could be traded at the deadline to a contender looking for pitching depth.
Doolittle is right, there is nowhere to go but up, but slow improvement is what Rockies fans should expect. Regardless, they will still turn out to Coors Field to support their team.