3 Reasons Michael Lorenzen Signing Could Pay Off Big for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies went out to add another piece to their pitching staff this offseason following a 2025 campaign in which they had the worst pitching in all of MLB.
Looking for an established arm, the Rockies signed veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen, bringing him back to the National League.
Lorenzen has been a reliable arm to pencil in to the rotation the last few years. Spending time with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and most recently Kansas City Royals, the long-time Cincinnati Red will play in the Mile High City to help rebuild this Rockies franchise.
The signing doesn't move the chains for the Rockies, but the more pitching depth, the better. And while the addition might not jump off the page, there are three clear reasons Lorenzen is an upside signing for Colorado.
1. Potential All-Star Pitching Candidate
Lorenzen became an All-Star for the first time when he signed with Detroit back in 2023 before ultimately getting traded to Philadelphia at the trade deadline. But in his tenure with the Tigers, Lorenzen showcased that he has plus stuff to bring to any franchise, which now he brings to the Rockies.
Last season saw a minor setback for the veteran, posting a 7-11 record with a 4.64 ERA in 141.2 innings pitched. A career 4.08 ERA pitcher, the Rockies' low-pressure scenario could help him return to All-Star status, which is ultimately what he did when he was with the Tigers in the down years of their rebuild.
2. Valuable Trade Piece
Lorenzen signed a one-year $8 million deal with the Rockies, meaning that the front office should have no issue trading him away come this summer. It's important that Lorenzen succeeds in the first half of the season to ensure Colorado has the best possible option for return should he get traded.
The Rockies still have a long way to go to be competitive again, and trading away a veteran like Lorenzen to a contender for prospects would only help Colorado's rebuilding process.
3. Versatile Innings Eater
Beginning his career as a reliever, Lorenzen has shown he can be valuable wherever a team puts him. More now known as a starter, the former Royal is a guy who will take the ball every five starts and eat some innings for you, saving the bullpen if needed.
Since 2023, Lorenzen has played in 25 or more games and has surpassed 100 innings pitched. The Rockies need a veteran alongside Kyle Freeland to help hold down the starting rotation, so for the time being, this is a beneficial signing for the Rockies franchise.