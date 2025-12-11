Multiple Contenders Reportedly Interested in Trade for Rockies Outfielder
The Winter Meetings have come to an end in Orlando, and it was a quiet three days for the Colorado Rockies and first-year president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta. It wasn't surprising that the Rockies were quiet when all was said and done.
DePodesta has a long way to go in terms of putting together manager Warren Schaeffer's roster for 2026. Will Colorado add through free agency, or will they look to add through some trades? They could also subtract through trades, and outfielder Brenton Doyle was linked to a handful of teams, according to Ari Alexander of 7News in Boston.
Four Contenders Reportedly Interested in Rockies Outfielder Brenton Doyle
According to Alexander, the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies, among many other teams, have called, a league source told Alexander. It shouldn't come as a surprise that teams are asking about the two-time Gold Glove winner for the Rockies.
Doyle's defense in center field was great in 2023 and 2024, when he won his Gold Glove, but in 2025, his defense struggled. The numbers would back that up. In 2023 and 2024, his Defensive Runs Saved was +29 to 0 in 2025. The defensive metrics were what were concerning.
As far as his offense goes for Doyle, those numbers also took a step back, albeit they were not big numbers in previous seasons. He slashed .235/.276/.378 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs in 138 games.
The teams linked to Doyle are interesting, to say the least. The Yankees have Trent Grisham in center field and also have Aaron Judge and prospect Jasson Dominguez. They could still re-sign Cody Bellinger, but Doyle could be a backup plan should Bellinger leave in free agency. The Mets have Tyrone Taylor in center field, but they could consider moving Doyle to a corner spot. The Phillies could use Doyle as a place-holder for prospect Justin Crawford if they don't deem him ready for a full-time role in 2026.
Will Colorado trade Doyle? That remains to be seen, but DePodesta receiving calls and listening is certainly something he must do. The return would not likely fill what the Rockies need for 2026, but certainly some younger players would be the likely return. For a team needing to rebuild off a 119-loss season and rebuild for a couple of years, then younger players might be the best return.
If Colorado keeps Doyle, they'll need him to have a bounce-back season and return to his 2023 and 2024 forms. However, if DePodesta gets a trade offer that he likes, then making the trade would be something he would have to seriously consider.