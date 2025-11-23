Multiple Rockies Prospects Ranked as Top 30 Performers in Arizona Fall League
The Colorado Rockies are certainly going to be heading into 2026 with a new-look front office, and as things progress through the early portions of the offseason, the roster looks to be trending in a similar direction. With a young core being the focus for the next season and beyond, they are going to continue to rely on prospects to build around.
The positive of this all is that they have a solid farm system at the moment, with multiple prospects at the top of it who may end up nearing an MLB debut within the next 12 months. It will come down to whether or not the Rockies want to play them early or let them develop longer, which is always a difficult decision.
This fall, the franchise sent quite a few of its prospects to the Arizona Fall League, giving them a chance to get more reps and also allowing the new front office to have more tape for evaluating them come spring training. Putting them at the right level is crucial, and for two players in particular, it certainly raised their stock.
Which Rockies Prospects Made the Fall League Top 30 From MLB.com?
That rising stock was showcased in the MLB.com top 30 prospects list from the fall leagues, put out by MLB.com writer Jim Callis. Among those top 30 were two Colorado prospects, the first of which was Charlie Condon, who came in at No. 4 on the list with the following analysis:
"Hand and wrist injuries hampered Condon after the Rockies selected him No. 3 overall in 2024, but he was healthy in the AFL and led the league with 28 hits while slashing .337/.439/.434 and winning the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award."
Condon hasn't shown the power in the minors that he showed in college at Georgia, where he led Division I with 37 home runs and a 1.099 slugging percentage in 2024.
The other prospect from the Rockies who ended up making it was outfielder Jared Thomas at No. 29 as he slashed .303/.343/.524 with eight steals in as many tries. Callis wrote the following about the University of Texas product:
"Thomas profiles as a quality hitter with sneaky power, solid speed and the ability to play all three outfield positions."
Both players showcased strong fall production and now will hopefully get a chance at promotion heading into spring training. On a Colorado squad that is going to certainly change things up for next season, they could find themselves with an opportunity to get playing time in Triple-A, the next level up for both of them.