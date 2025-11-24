Colorado Rockies On SI

Ranking Rockies Worst Draft Picks Outside First Round in Franchise History

Who were the Colorado Rockies' worst draft picks outside of the first round?

Maria Aldrich

Jun 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Colorado Rockies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Jun 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Colorado Rockies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies have had some successful first-round draft picks over the years, but they've also managed to pull off some serious talent outside of the first round.

Earlier this week, we looked at the top five draft picks based on bWAR who weren't in the first round. Now, we are going to flip the script and examine the five worst picks, once again using baseball-reference.com.

5. Jason Young (second round, 2000, -1.0 bWAR)

A black hat with the white Colorado Rockies logo on it sitting on a light brown baseball glove
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In 2000, right-hander Jason Young was picked No. 47 overall in the second round of the MLB draft. His debut came on May 12, 2003 with the Rockies. By the end of his first season, he recorded an 8.44 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched through eight games. His career in professional baseball was short-lived, as his last game was in 2004. In all, he tallied a 9.71 ERA across 29,2 innings pitched, striking out 25 hitters.

4. Adam Bernero (38th round, 1996, -1.4 bWAR)

A white jersey sleeve that says "Colorado Rockies" in black and purple on it.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Colorado picked right-hander Adam Bernero No. 1,136 overall in the 38th round of the 1996 draft, but his debut was made with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 1, 2000, where he stayed for several seasons.

Bernero has found his way around the map throughout his career, spending time with the Tigers, Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and eventually ending his career with the Kansas City Royals. He only spent two seasons in Colorado, where he registered a 5.40 ERA across 65.0 innings, with 47 strikeouts in 47 games with two starts.

3. Edgard Clemente (10th round, 1993, -1.7 bWAR)

A black baseball cap with the purple and white Colorado Rockies logo on it sitting on a brown baseball glove
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Former outfielder Edgard Clemente was picked No. 296 overall in the 10th round of the 1993 MLB draft by the Rockies, with whom he played two seasons before being shipped to what used to be the Anaheim Angels.

Throughout the three years of his career, Clemente slashed .249/.276/.412 with a .688 OPS. Along the way, he posted 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 RBIs through 114 games. His retirement came in 2000.

2. Jason Bates (seventh round, 1992, -2.6 bWAR)

A white jersey with Colorado written in dark purple.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Infielder Jason Bates was selected No. 207 in the seventh round of the 1992 draft, and he made his debut on April 26, 1995. His four seasons in the Major Leagues were spent with Colorado, finishing his career having slashed .239/.332/.363 through 319 games, recording 38 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 69 RBIs.

His best year came in 1995, his rookie campaign, when he slashed .267/.355/.419 with a career-high .774 OPS. His final year was a stark difference, and a rather frustrating one at that. His OPS dropped drastically to .498 while slashing .189/.268/.230.

1. Jordan Pacheco (ninth round, 2007, -4.0 bWAR)

A group of men wearing blue uniforms and baseball equipment standing in front of a blue background
Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

First baseman Jordan Pacheco was picked No. 282 overall in the ninth round of the 2007 draft. He made his debut with the Rockies on Sept. 6, 2011. In his four years with Colorado, before heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks, he slashed .281/,317/.379 with a .697 OPS. Pacheco last played in 2016, finishing his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/News