Ranking Rockies Worst Draft Picks Outside First Round in Franchise History
The Colorado Rockies have had some successful first-round draft picks over the years, but they've also managed to pull off some serious talent outside of the first round.
Earlier this week, we looked at the top five draft picks based on bWAR who weren't in the first round. Now, we are going to flip the script and examine the five worst picks, once again using baseball-reference.com.
5. Jason Young (second round, 2000, -1.0 bWAR)
In 2000, right-hander Jason Young was picked No. 47 overall in the second round of the MLB draft. His debut came on May 12, 2003 with the Rockies. By the end of his first season, he recorded an 8.44 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched through eight games. His career in professional baseball was short-lived, as his last game was in 2004. In all, he tallied a 9.71 ERA across 29,2 innings pitched, striking out 25 hitters.
4. Adam Bernero (38th round, 1996, -1.4 bWAR)
Colorado picked right-hander Adam Bernero No. 1,136 overall in the 38th round of the 1996 draft, but his debut was made with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 1, 2000, where he stayed for several seasons.
Bernero has found his way around the map throughout his career, spending time with the Tigers, Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and eventually ending his career with the Kansas City Royals. He only spent two seasons in Colorado, where he registered a 5.40 ERA across 65.0 innings, with 47 strikeouts in 47 games with two starts.
3. Edgard Clemente (10th round, 1993, -1.7 bWAR)
Former outfielder Edgard Clemente was picked No. 296 overall in the 10th round of the 1993 MLB draft by the Rockies, with whom he played two seasons before being shipped to what used to be the Anaheim Angels.
Throughout the three years of his career, Clemente slashed .249/.276/.412 with a .688 OPS. Along the way, he posted 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 RBIs through 114 games. His retirement came in 2000.
2. Jason Bates (seventh round, 1992, -2.6 bWAR)
Infielder Jason Bates was selected No. 207 in the seventh round of the 1992 draft, and he made his debut on April 26, 1995. His four seasons in the Major Leagues were spent with Colorado, finishing his career having slashed .239/.332/.363 through 319 games, recording 38 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 69 RBIs.
His best year came in 1995, his rookie campaign, when he slashed .267/.355/.419 with a career-high .774 OPS. His final year was a stark difference, and a rather frustrating one at that. His OPS dropped drastically to .498 while slashing .189/.268/.230.
1. Jordan Pacheco (ninth round, 2007, -4.0 bWAR)
First baseman Jordan Pacheco was picked No. 282 overall in the ninth round of the 2007 draft. He made his debut with the Rockies on Sept. 6, 2011. In his four years with Colorado, before heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks, he slashed .281/,317/.379 with a .697 OPS. Pacheco last played in 2016, finishing his career with the Cincinnati Reds.