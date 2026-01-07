This Rockies Catching Prospect Could Be Setup for Breakout 2026 Season

2026 Breakout Candidate: Cole Messina (COL)



Messina's coming off of a solid 2025 campaign, where he reached AA, slashing .258/.354/.378 in 110 games. He recorded 7 HR & 14 SB, while showing better PD in the 2nd half of the season, with 23/29 BB/K. pic.twitter.com/4KNNZGEmoz