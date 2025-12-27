Rockies Rising Star Charlie Condon Poised for MLB Breakthrough in 2026

*𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝗱𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁*



Two more hits and a walk last night for Charlie Condon, who is now batting .486 (18x37) with a .604 OBP over his last 10 games. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/rCFUXjl6Cy