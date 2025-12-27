Rockies Rising Star Charlie Condon Poised for MLB Breakthrough in 2026
The Colorado Rockies are going to be keeping their eyes on their minor league system in 2026 for multiple reasons.
Yes, there is the development of 2025 first-round pick Ethan Holliday to monitor. But the Rockies will also be giving 2024 first-round pick Charlie Condon a hard look. For new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, determining when Condon is ready for the Majors is a big question for 2026.
MLB.com recently posted a story about a prospect for each franchise that is the one to watch in 2026. For the Rockies, the choice was easy — Condon. In less than two years he’s poised for a potential call-up to the Majors, even though he hasn’t played at Triple-A yet.
Why Charlie Condon is Rockies Prospect to Watch
MLB.com reasoned that Condon has put the injuries that limited him in 2024 and early in 2025 behind him. He had a left hand injury in 2024, which he hid from the team before his performance betrayed him. To start 2025, he dealt with a right wrist injury. Once he was healthy, he blew up.
In 99 minor league games he slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. He also had 16 doubles and three triples. He started the season at the Arizona Complex League to rehab the injury, followed by promotions to High-A Spokane and then Double-A Hartford.
At Hartford, he showed off the power. He slashed .235/.342/.465 — but he also had 11 home runs and 38 RBI, along with an OPS of .807. There were times he was pushing for a quick promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Colorado decided to send him to the Arizona Fall League to get him more at-bats and he carried the momentum from Hartford into the AFL. For the Salt River Rafters, as he slashed .337/.439/.434 with one home run and 13 RBI in 22 games. He also won the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award. Which is “presented annually to the Fall League player who best exemplifies unselfishness, hard work and leadership.”
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in the 2024 MLB draft. He signed a $9.25 million bonus contract with the Rockies, tying him for the largest signing bonus in history at the time.
Condon played his way into a first-round selection in 2024 after he broke the NCAA home run record with 37 in his final season at Georgia. He led Division I in home runs and batting average, which led to him winning two of the college game’s top national awards, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, along with the SEC Player of the Year.