Rockies Finalize Coaching Staff by Promoting Former Infielder to First-Base Coach
2026 is going to be a very fascinating season for the Colorado Rockies. With a coaching staff that has been turned over a decent bit, a front office that has been completely overhauled, and a roster that has started to see some changes, the team still has a long way to go.
With that said, they have improved seemingly; it is just a matter of time before they start making some large-scale moves, whether that be this trade deadline or next winter.
The team decided to keep Warren Schaeffer around for 2026, giving him a shot to build his own staff and manage a full season after taking over as interim last May. Heading into this week, he had only one spot left on his coaching tree to fill out, that being the first-base coach. With the team bringing in Troy Johnston this winter as a first base option, getting him prepared to start the season is a key priority.
Instead of finding an external candidate, Schaeffer decided to keep an internal option. He promoted a former MLB infielder and minor league coach to the role for 2026, hopefully providing a spark that will help develop the team at first base.
Who Did the Rockies Promote to Be Their First-Base Coach?
The member of the minor league staff Colorado has decided to promote is Doug Bernier, who initially worked with the Rockies as the data and game-planning coordinator. He then moved to their minor league system, serving as defensive and field coordinator.
Now, he will get the opportunity to return to the MLB level, coaching a crucial position for the 2026 Rockies. The team announcement also noted he will be handling outfield defense and baserunning.
Bernier played for Colorado back in the late 2000s, along with a couple of other teams in the ensuing years. He then turned to coaching after his retirement in 2018, and has rapidly been able to gain a foothold there as a strong candidate.
Hopefully, he will be able to make a rather immediate impact in 2026 and help Johnston develop even further after a strong first season in the MLB. Getting another productive bat in the lineup would really help Colorado take some steps forward, and Johnston could be that.
It is just a matter of ensuring he can do it over a full season, given he only appeared in 44 MLB games in 2025, spending more time in Triple-A instead.