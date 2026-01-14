Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Finalize Coaching Staff by Promoting Former Infielder to First-Base Coach

The Colorado Rockies have finalized their coaching staff for the 2026 season, promoting a minor league coach to be their MLB first-base coach.

Jeremy Trottier

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; General wide view during the first inning between Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
2026 is going to be a very fascinating season for the Colorado Rockies. With a coaching staff that has been turned over a decent bit, a front office that has been completely overhauled, and a roster that has started to see some changes, the team still has a long way to go.

With that said, they have improved seemingly; it is just a matter of time before they start making some large-scale moves, whether that be this trade deadline or next winter.

The team decided to keep Warren Schaeffer around for 2026, giving him a shot to build his own staff and manage a full season after taking over as interim last May. Heading into this week, he had only one spot left on his coaching tree to fill out, that being the first-base coach. With the team bringing in Troy Johnston this winter as a first base option, getting him prepared to start the season is a key priority.

Instead of finding an external candidate, Schaeffer decided to keep an internal option. He promoted a former MLB infielder and minor league coach to the role for 2026, hopefully providing a spark that will help develop the team at first base.

Who Did the Rockies Promote to Be Their First-Base Coach?

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The member of the minor league staff Colorado has decided to promote is Doug Bernier, who initially worked with the Rockies as the data and game-planning coordinator. He then moved to their minor league system, serving as defensive and field coordinator.

Now, he will get the opportunity to return to the MLB level, coaching a crucial position for the 2026 Rockies. The team announcement also noted he will be handling outfield defense and baserunning.

Bernier played for Colorado back in the late 2000s, along with a couple of other teams in the ensuing years. He then turned to coaching after his retirement in 2018, and has rapidly been able to gain a foothold there as a strong candidate.

Hopefully, he will be able to make a rather immediate impact in 2026 and help Johnston develop even further after a strong first season in the MLB. Getting another productive bat in the lineup would really help Colorado take some steps forward, and Johnston could be that.

It is just a matter of ensuring he can do it over a full season, given he only appeared in 44 MLB games in 2025, spending more time in Triple-A instead.

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

