Rockies First Baseman Suffers Potential Injury, Seeks Medical Advice
The injury bug appears to be approaching the Colorado Rockies already, despite it only being the beginning of spring training. Fortunately, there haven't been too many injury complaints as of right now, but the latest news to come for the franchise is rather concerning.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, first baseman Blaine Crim suffered an oblique strain during the Rockies' matchup yesterday against the Chicago White Sox. This is uncharted territory for the 28-year-old infielder, raising some concerns. Per Harding's report, Crim will now be seeking out advice from his athletic training staff.
Potential Hole Left at First Base
Colorado was already struggling to fill the gap at first base. The two key pieces to the puzzle here are Crim and Edouard Julien, but now, depending on the status of Crim's potential injury, more red flags could be raised very soon.
Crim was picked 565th overall in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB draft, pulled out of Mississippi College by the Texas Rangers. His professional debut came in May 2025 with the Rangers, but he ended up finding a new home with the Rockies during the season.
Between the two ballclubs during his rookie year, he slashed .200/.270/.462 with a .732 OPS and five homers through 20 games. In the minor leagues last season, he appeared in 109 games, slashing .281/.370/.494 with a .864 OPS and 21 home runs.
Crim is, of course, still fresh into his career in the Major Leagues, but the Rockies were banking on him playing a role at first base. If this oblique strain ends up being something more or requires a significant recovery period, more doubt will fill the air surrounding the already struggling ballclub.
First base is Crim's primary position, but he's a versatile athlete who is capable of playing around the diamond—another valuable asset to Colorado. The timing couldn't have been worse for him to get knocked down, but not all hope is lost just yet.
Depending on what his athletic trainers notice, he could end up bouncing right back as if nothing happened, but this is said with caution. Last year was a horrendous year for injuries across the Major Leagues, leaving many teams haunted by the injured list.
Ideally, Crim will return in no time, but again, he hasn't experienced an oblique strain before, so this is new territory. More updates have yet to be released, but the Rockies are surely hoping it's nothing too serious.