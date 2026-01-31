How Edouard Julien Could Reignite Career With Rockies Opportunity
The Colorado Rockies deserve credit this offseason. After losing over 110 games, they could have easily just run with the cards they were given once again for 2026 and hope for a different result, but instead, they've been active in both free agency and through the trade market.
Most recently, the Rockies made a trade with the Minnesota Twins to send Jace Kaminska out of Colorado to bring in Pierson Ohl and Edouard Julien. Ohl made his MLB debut last season and is still a work in progress, but Julien has shown himself to be a reliable player in the past.
As a rookie, Julien broke onto the scene for the Twins by hitting 16 home runs, driving in 37 RBIs and doing so with a .263 AVG, a .381 OBP, a .459 SLG, and an OPS of .839. That rookie campaign earned Julien a seventh-place finish in the Rookie of the Year voting that season.
However, things have changed over the last two seasons for the Rockies' newest infielder. In 2024 and 2025, Julien was a negative WAR player in 158 games played. Last season specifically was Julien's worst season at the MLB level, posting a -0.8 WAR in 64 games played.
A Fresh Start Was Needed
Turning 27 this year, Julien can still be a valuable player. And as the Twins fell apart in 2025, Julien knows going to Colorado is a chance for him to be a part of a rebuild, even earning a potential everyday role.
Julien is slated as the starting second baseman for the Rockies according to FanGraphs, and once again gets the chance to play alongside former teammate Willi Castro, who Colorado signed earlier this offseason in free agency.
What Julien has to do this season is remind everyone that he can be a plus hitter at the plate with discipline. Being able to play in over 100 games could be what Julien needs to rise to the occasion as he did in 2023. Staying healthy and consistent when playing, Julien has nothing to lose and everything to prove in 2026.
Spring training is right around the corner, and Julien has a chance to solidify himself as a leader in the clubhouse for this young Rockies team. Hitting the ball hard should be easy for Julien in 2026, as it was in 2024, given he's got 81 home games to be played at Coors Field.
Defensively, Julien and Ezequiel Tovar are the likely double-play combination up the middle, which, on paper, looks promising so long as both limit the errors. Things can't get worse for the Rockies in 2026, and things should get better for Julien in 2026 in the making.