Rockies Hire Mets VP Tommy Tanous as Assistant General Manager
The Colorado Rockies have been going to work this week. On the final day of the Winter Meeting, the team made a second announcement: the hiring of Tommy Tanous.
He will serve as the Rockies’ assistant general manager of scouting and player development.
It’s another stop for Tanous and it reunites him with a former member of the Mets in new Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta.
“We’re thrilled to have Tommy join our front office,” said president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta in the club's official press release. “Tommy brings a wealth of knowledge in coaching, amateur scouting, pro scouting, international, and special assignment work from his time in baseball, and I’m looking forward to using his experience and rare ability to connect with people to help build organizational consistency across all levels of our operation.”
Can Tanous Be Factor To Turn Rockies Around?
Before coming to the Rockies, Tanous spent years working with the New York Mets organization. During his time there, he was part of a team that reached the World Series in 2015. Although the Mets lost to the Kansas City Royals in five games, it was still a successful year, and their run surprised everyone. They also won the NL East division crown.
Tanous, who serves as vice president and special advisor to the president of baseball operations and player evaluation with the Mets, worked with DePodesta during that era when the Mets were having success.
DePodesta knows what he is getting when he brought Tanous to the organization. He has tremendous trust and belief in him to help the Rockies get back on a winning path. The Rockies won just 43 games. DePodesta is responding by saying that the losing will end soon.
To turn an organization around, it takes every single person in the front office to contribute, and then the players have to go out on the field and perform. Tanous has a track record of scouting pro and amateur talent. He’s been a scouting director and has been on the road finding talent at an international level. His dedication to baseball speaks for itself.
He has learned and gained experience by working with other ballclubs, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, and Milwaukee Brewers. Tanous has been in baseball since the 1990s, teaching players to get better as ballplayers and helping find the right players to fit the team culture.
It's a new beginning for Tanous. He will be ready to show up and get ready to work right away.