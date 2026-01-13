Rockies Hit Job Boards Hunting for New Albuquerque Pitching Coach
For those that have always wanted to show Major League teams they’re a better coach than who they hire, you missed your chance.
Last week the Colorado Rockies posted to recruiting2ultipro.com a new job position — Triple-A pitching coach for their affiliate in Albuquerque.
Matt Daniels, the director of pitching for the Rockies, posted it to social media last week. While the Rockies are considering applicants on a rolling basis, they must have received an application by Jan. 9. After all, spring training is coming up in about a month.
Rockies Searching for Pitching Coach
The posting includes a full summary of the job, which describes that the new coach will be “…responsible for leading and executing pitching development at the assigned Albuquerque affiliate.”
There are a wide range of essential responsibilities, both in-season and off-season. Colorado is looking for previous experience in professional baseball and wants a coach that can speak Spanish. The work schedule, as one might imagine, is depending on game schedule and must have the “… ability to be present and active during game days, including standing and moving around the stadium for long periods.
The pay? The new pitching coach will make anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000 based on experience.
Whoever gets the job will be executing a pitching strategy spearheaded by Daniels, who was lured to the Rockies from the Minnesota Twins last month. With the Twins, he led pitching development and acquisitions. Before that, he did four seasons with the San Francisco Giants as the franchise’s coordinator of pitching sciences.
The Rockies’ pitching coach at Albuquerque last season was Chris Michalak. He was relieved of his duties after three seasons and after his staff was in the bottom three in team ERA in the Pacific Coast League each season.
Daniels will be taking his cues from new leadership — president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. They were hired in the offseason to lead the franchise in a new direction after three straight 100-loss seasons, including last year’s 119-loss campaign. The pitching staff had the worst ERA in baseball. Daniels and his Triple-A hire will work with some of the franchise’s top prospects to prepare them for the Majors one day.
In the meantime, manager Warren Schaeffer and his staff will work with the Major League pitchers at spring training next month. Led by returning starters Kyle Freeland and Chase Dollander, Colorado hopes to get the starting pitching moving in the right director. Recently, Colorado signed veteran Michael Lorenzen to a one-year deal to give the rotation additional veteran backbone.