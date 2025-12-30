Rockies Hit With Predictably Harsh 2025 Season Grade That’s Almost Laughable
Colorado Rockies fans haven't shown up to Coors Field with the expectation of a win in a long time. Three full seasons of 100-plus losses take the wind out of fans' sails. Yet, fans continue to show up for the team.
Ownership may be feeling the pressure to make changes, as some have finally begun to happen in the Mile High City. Starting with the hiring of Paul DePodesta, the organization might finally be instituting both necessary and overdue philosophical shifts.
As 2025 winds down and fans hope to move forward with the team, looking back, there are lessons to be learned from history. Kerry Miller from the Bleacher Report took the time to reminisce over the 2025 season and grade every MLB team.
Rockies Awarded Expected and Comical Grade
While Miller gave several teams an F, a failing grade, for the 2025 season, no other team fell to the depths of Colorado.
Miller issued failing grades to the following teams: Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. The Rockies created their own grade of F-. As Miller put it in his article, "Is there such a thing as an F-minus grade?" Well, it appears Colorado owns it.
Certainly, the grade is justified. The failing team ended the season just shy of writing their names in the record books for the worst team in history. However, they did achieve having the worst season in franchise history.
The 2025 record of 43-119 tied for the third-most losses by any MLB team in the modern era. Their run differential of -424 was the lowest in Major League history, even surpassing the infamous 1932 Boston Red Sox.
After starting the first 50 games with an abysmal record, also setting a record, the team decided to let Bud Black go on May 11. Warren Schaeffer took over as the interim skipper for the remainder of the season.
Colorado never found its groove in the season. In fact, they weren't even competitive for most of the games. They were the first team to be eliminated from postseason contention.
What Contributed to the Disaster?
There are several factors that have snowballed into the current situation facing the team. First and foremost is pitching.
The rotation just couldn't contain the opposing offenses at Coors Field, or honestly, even on the road. Injuries compounded the issues. The remaining starters posted some of the worst run prevention marks in the MLB, thus contributing to the bad run differential.
Roster construction remains much the same as previous years, and as the saying goes, "you can't keep doing the same things over and over again and expect a different result." The results are unfortunately continuing to be the same - losing.
Without signficants reinforcements or reinvestment into the farm system and free agent marketplace, the results will continue to be the same.
What About Bright Spots or Hope for the Future?
One bright light for the franchise was Hunter Goodman. He provided consistently positive performances for the team. He led the team in bWar and hopefully will be a part of Colorado's core moving forward in a rebuild.
Circling back to their F- grade, Miller pointed out, "[The Rockies] were a dumpster fire with a negative-424 run differential in 2025, and they just might find a way to be even worse in 2026, having thus far done nothing this offseason to even try to improve."
While Miller isn't wrong, the team hasn't done anything in the free-agent market to improve itself. Fans can hold on to the hope that the rearrangement of the front office and several new coaches, maybe the tide will turn and some positive will come in 2026.