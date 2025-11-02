Rockies Might Not Be Close to Hiring Front Office Executive After All
The Colorado Rockies are searching for someone who is going to lead their front office.
This comes on the heels of Bill Schmidt stepping down from his general manager role, which allowed Walker Monfort to head up the search for someone outside the organization. Some high-profile names were connected to the position, with reports later indicating who had actually interviewed for the job.
But as other teams around the league have started to get their front offices situated after having open roles, it was revealed the Rockies weren't ready to announce their decision until the offseason officially got underway.
That was a bit head-scratching at the time since it would be wise to have a permanent executive in place during the busy waiver claim period that is set to get underway. However, it seems like there is a main reason why Colorado has delayed their announcement.
As reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the assumed leading candidates of Amiel Sawdaye and Matt Forman might not longer be in the mix. The insider added that it's unclear if they dropped out of consideration or if the Rockies decided to continue their search.
Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post later added his own piece of information, with sources reportedly telling him, "Rockies search for a head of baseball ops continues."
That is pretty surprising at this stage. Again, with the offseason now officially getting underway across Major League Baseball after the World Series concluded, things are about to pick up. So having a front office executive in place is something everyone likely would have preferred.
What Could Be Next for Rockies?
It's hard to speculate about what happened and what is going on when it comes to this search. Both Sawdaye -- the current assistant GM of the Arizona Diamondbacks -- and Forman -- the assistant GM of the Cleveland Guardians -- are seen as rising executives in the sport.
Because of that, it's difficult to imagine the Rockies would have been the ones to move away from hiring one of those two options for their open head of baseball operations role. However, Colorado has made it clear they are looking for the right fit, which might have caused them to search for other options besides Sawdaye and Forman.
Naturally, Thad Levine's name is going to be brought up again. His experience with the organization and the endorsement he got from Matt Holliday could potentially push him to the top of the list if he's not already involved in this search.
Either way, it feels like the Rockies are no longer close to making their decision when it comes to who will be leading their baseball operations department going forward.