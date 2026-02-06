Rockies Will Miss These Three Offseason Subtractions During 2026 Campaign
Considering how hideously the Colorado Rockies performed during their 2025 campaign, their few offseason moves have been underwhelming. Many were expecting, or rather, hoping, to see them make more waves this time around.
They haven't been entirely mute in free agency or the trade market, but their moves have been lackluster compared to other ballclubs. They've gained some, they've lost some, but perhaps their losses will only hurt the Rockies in the long run. Did they lose too much potential?
Orlando Arcia
Arcia is not one of the headliners in Major League Baseball, but he does come with defensive talent. After spending several years with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves, the 31-year-old signed as a free agent with Colorado, but his time with the ballclub was short-lived—he ended up signing a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins in early January.
His 2025 season was split between the Braves and the Rockies, but combined, he slashed .202/.238/.291 with a .529 OPS and three homers through 76 games. Acquiring him in the first place was a low-risk decision, but he was an All-Star in 2023, making it clear that there is something worthy in his play. Sure, the Rockies won't notice a major gap with his absence, but the franchise could have used more veteran leadership, which he provides.
Michael Toglia
Picked 23rd overall in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, Colorado had high hopes for the budding first baseman. Unfortunately, he struggled to live up to expectations last year, slashing .190/.258/.353 with a .611 OPS and 11 homers through his 88 game appearances. Compared to his 2024 stat sheet, where he slashed .218/.311/.456 with a .767 OPS and 25 home runs across 116 games, it looks like the 27-year-old lost his touch.
Toglia is now ending his four-year career with the Rockies, having signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract in January. This is an opportunity for him to redeem himself at the plate, but if he does end up bouncing back, Colorado might regret letting go of him so easily.
Angel Chivilli
In exchange for minor league infielder J.T. Rumfield, the New York Yankees recently picked up right-hander Chivili. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut with the Rockies in June 2024. During his second year in the big leagues, he logged a 7.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 58.2 innings pitched through 43 games.
Chivilli has a quality arm, but he's been largely overlooked and the Yankees chose to see the value that he can provide. This is another case of Colorado perhaps giving up on young talent too soon.