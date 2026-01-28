Rockies Ship Out Reliever in Exchange for Young Yankees Infielder
Until today, the Colorado Rockies have been dragging their feet when it comes to bolstering their roster. That's not to say that they haven't made any additions, but rather, they simply haven't been as aggressive as many would have hoped.
The Rockies are looking to redeem themselves during their upcoming campaign, but with their lack of movement this offseason, it's unclear if they will see much progress. However, today could be a turning point for the franchise.
Colorado found itself caught up in a flurry of transactions earlier today with two other ballclubs—the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees. Are the Rockies finally starting to gain some traction?
Unpacking Latest Trade Involving Rockies, Yankees
As of today, it was announced that Colorado acquired 26-year-old infielder Edouard Julien and 26-year-old right-hander Pierson Ohl from the Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Jace Kaminska and cash considerations.
The chaos didn't end there, however. The Rockies also sent pitcher Angel Chivilli to the Yankees for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield. As a result, Colorado's Yanquiel Fernandez needed to be designated for assignment, ultimately opening up two spots on the 40-man roster.
In total, the Rockies acquired three new players today: Julien, Ohl and Rumfield. At the same time, they lost two: Chivilli and Kaminska, and of course, cash consideration.
Rumfield, 25, was another notable acquisition welcomed by the ballclub. Last year, he slashed .285/.378/.447 with a .825 OPS in Triple-A. Along the way, he smacked 16 home runs and reeled in 87 RBIs through 138 games.
Although acquiring Rumfield is a major win for Colorado, losing Chivilli will have an impact on the bullpen, albeit not a substantial one. After making his MLB debut on June 3, 2024, with the Rockies, he's recorded a 6.18 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 90.1 innings pitched through 73 games.
Overall, this deal seems to play out more in favor of Colorado, and to be candid, they could use any help they can get. They're still trying to seek out players who can bolster their rotation, but they also need more power at the plate. Rumfield is young and still needs time to grow into his role in the outfield. But perhaps with time, he can develop into the hitter that the Rockies have been in dire need of.
Having made quite a few moves today, Colorado was one of the loudest ballclubs out there. Do they have more moves on the horizon?