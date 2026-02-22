Rockies Name Starting Pitchers For Next Two Spring Training Games
Spring training is in full swing. Thus far, the Colorado Rockies have split two games with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are facing the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon for game number three of spring training. Reliever Jimmy Herget will get the start in that one. The next two games, however, will feature two starting pitchers getting the ball.
Per Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball Media, the Rockies have named their next two starting pitchers for Monday and Tuesday. Those pitchers will be Michael Lorenzen (Monday) and Chase Dollander (Tuesday).
Michael Lorenzen Gets First Start in Rockies Uniform
Colorado gave Lorenzen a one-year deal late in the offseason. He is expected to slot into the No. 2 starter spot in the rotation, but could easily be the ace of the staff.
Last season, Lorenzen pitched for the Kansas City Royals and made 26 starts. He finished with 141.2 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts, 39 walks, and a 4.64 ERA. It was a step back from the 2024 he had, but the Rockies will give Lorenzen ample time to prove himself at Coors Field.
Heading into 2026, Lorenzen is excited for the opportunity to pitch for the Rockies. Colorado is not expected to be anywhere near the playoffs, but the organization is taking a step forward. With a new president of baseball operations and Warren Schaeffer removing his interim title, the Rockies are ready to become winners again.
Lorenzen may not be the answer to making the playoffs, but he will bring a lot of big-game experience with him to Colorado.
Chase Dollander's First Chance to Prove Himself
Dollander is a former first-round draft pick by the Rockies. But he has not yet panned out in the big leagues.
Dollander made his MLB debut in 2025, and it did not go as planned. Across 21 starts, the right-hander finished with an ERA north of 6.00, 7.5 K/9, 4.5 BB/9, 1.551 WHIP and a 2-12 record. It is never easy to pitch at Coors Field, and Dollander experienced that firsthand.
If the 23-year-old can clean up his home splits, he will be a very good pitcher. On the road last season, Dollander finished with a 3.46 ERA across 11 starts with 52.0 innings pitched, and an oBA .137 points lower than what he allowed at home.
Dollander will most likely start the year in the rotation, and Colorado should give him plenty of chances to pitch better in the high altitude.