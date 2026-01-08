Rockies, Michael Lorenzen Agree to One-Year Deal to Bolster Rotation
The Colorado Rockies wanted some veteran depth in their starting rotation and they appear to have gotten it with Michael Lorenzen.
The Rockies and the veteran right-hander reportedly agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is for a reported $8 million contract that includes a club option in 2027 worth $9 million. Passan also reported that the intention is for Lorenzen to be a starter.
The Rockies have not officially announced the deal.
How Michael Lorenzen Impacts Rockies Rotation
The Rockies had the worst starting rotation ERA in baseball last season. Up until Wednesday, they had done little try and improve it. Lorenzen is the first veteran pitcher the franchise has signed in free agency. since Paul DePodesta was hired as president of baseball operations.
He joins a rotation crowded with holdovers from a year ago. Kyle Freeland is the team’s highest paid pitcher. Chase Dollander struggled in his rookie season. McCade Brown was called up from Double-A directly to the Majors in August. Per the Rockies’ depth chart, the other starters could be Ryan Feltner, Tanner Gordon, Bradley Blalock and Gabriel Hughes.
Lorenzen likely slots into the middle of the rotation behind Freeland and Dollander.
The 34-year-old has bounced around since he made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015 and left in free agency after the 2021 season. He’s also played for the Kansas City Royals, the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels, the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s been in demand as a starter because he’s able to eat innings and avoids injury.
He was traded in two different deadline deals. In 2023, the Tigers dealt him to the Philadelphia Phillies. With the Phillies he threw his first career no-hitter in his second start. But he eventually ended up in the bullpen and finished 4-2 with a 5.51 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) for Philadelphia.
In 2024, he signed with the Texas Rangers and was traded to the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline.
Last year he was with the Royals and went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA. For his career he is 54-55 with a 4.08 ERA with 395 games, but just 119 starts. He has struck out 826 strikeouts and 387 walks. He has never won more than 10 games in a season, but he did win nine games in 2023 with the Tigers and the Phillies combined. He was selected as an American League All-Star that season.