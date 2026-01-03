Rockies Opening Day Lineup Projection Has Veteran Free Agent Filling a Big Need
It has been a quiet free agency to date for the Colorado Rockies and the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta. It isn't expected to be a busy one, given that he took over in early November for a franchise looking to rebound from a third straight 100-loss season.
There are a lot of evaluations going on throughout the organization, and assessing the roster for not only 2026 and beyond. There have been rumblings about a potential trade of outfielder Brenton Doyle, but it would be very surprising if DePodesta sold quickly on him this offseason.
One position of need the Rockies have is at first base, where bringing in a veteran through free agency is the logical decision. There are a handful of options that DePodesta and Colorado have. How they go about adding there, if they do, remains to be seen.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted each team's Opening Day lineup in March, and he has DePodesta bringing in a veteran first baseman.
Rockies Predicted to Sign Veteran First Baseman in Free Agency
DePodesta has a handful of options to choose from at first base, and Reuter predicted that Nathaniel Lowe will be in the Rockies' Opening Day lineup against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. He had him batting fourth behind catcher Hunter Goodman.
"The Rockies remain a logical landing spot for one of the veteran first baseman still looking for a new home, which includes Nathaniel Lowe, Rhys Hoskins, Ty France and LaMonte Wade Jr.,'' wrote Reuter.
Lowe has played for four teams in his career: the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, and Boston Red Sox. In 2025, he split the season between the Nationals and Red Sox. Washington designated him for assignment in August, and he was picked up by Boston, which needed a first baseman at the end of the season with mounting injuries.
He was caught in a numbers game with the Nationals after hitting 16 home runs and driving in 68 runs. With the Red Sox, he slashed .228/.307/.381 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.
He was not brought back by Boston, which has upgraded the first base position by acquiring Wilsson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals and getting Triston Casas back from injury.
As far as a fit with the Rockies goes, Lowe is someone who could benefit from hitting at Coors Field with his swing and ability to launch the ball. He is someone who could be brought in on a contract that could be moved to a contender looking for a bat at the deadline if things go well in Denver.