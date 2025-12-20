Rockies Remain Linked With Phillies Veteran Free Agent Infielder
Since being hired as the new president of baseball operations by the Colorado Rockies, Paul DePodesta has been assessing the entire organization from the front office to the roster on the field.
He has hired Josh Byrnes as his general manager and removed the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer. As far as the roster goes, he has made one noticeable addition, acquiring Brennan Bernardino from the Boston Red Sox. He also added catcher Brett Sullivan for depth.
As far as the rest of the roster goes, DePodesta is going to be cautious in adding players and likely going to target veterans on short deals to mix in with some of the promising young players they have. While some of the veterans have signed, there remains one who is continuously being linked to Colorado, Rhys Hoskins.
Rhys Hoskins Remains Linked to Rockies in Free Agency
Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic (subscription required) updates the best fit for their Top 50 free agents as others sign, and he listed the Rockies as the best fit for Hoskins, who spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Since missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL, Hoskins hasn’t been the same, and he played sparingly for Milwaukee down the stretch, losing his starting job to Andrew Vaughn,'' wrote Gleeman.
Vaughn was so good that Hoskins was left off the Brewers' playoff roster. Hoskins saw a slight improvement in his slash in Milwaukee in 2025, slashing .237/.332/.416, however, he saw a significant drop in his production in terms of home runs and RBIs. He had 26 home runs in 2024 and only had 12 this past season, while his RBIs dropped from 82 the year before to 43 in 2025.
Recovering from an ACL injury is never easy for any athlete, but he wasn't the same player in Milwaukee that he was with the Philadelphia Phillies before his surgery. Gleeman predicts a one-year, $10 million contract for Haskins, and that is something that Colorado should consider.
Why should the Rockies consider him? He is a veteran looking to hook on somewhere and return to the player he was before his injury. If he can do that, then he is someone you could flip at the trade deadline. The other teams Gleeman linked Hosking to, along with Colorado, are the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals.
Signing some veterans on short-term deals where they can flip is a route that DePodesta can take in rebuilding the Rockies, and Hoskins is certainly an option that makes sense. It gives Schaeffer some power at first base, something they need.