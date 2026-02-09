Rockies Predicted to Acquire Veteran From National League Contender
Going into his first spring training as president of baseball operations with the Colorado Rockies, Paul DePodesta has made a lot of low-risk and potentially high-reward moves this offseason. To be fair, it wasn't surprising that it went that way after taking over an organization who is coming off a third straight 100-loss season in 2025.
DePodesta has brought in utility infielders Willi Castro and Edouard Julien, along with Jake McCarthy, in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. All of those moves were moves that could pay off, but it doesn't fill a need that the Rockies have for a first baseman who hits for power.
Former Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is still available, but Luis Arraez signed with the San Francisco Giants, leaving one less veteran option.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report floated seven trade ideas that could happen during spring training and one of them has Colorado acquiring an intriguing veteran who has shown interest in making the move from the outfield to first base.
Rockies Listed Trade Destination for Nick Castellanos
DePodesta signed right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who has pitched for a handful of teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, and Kelly proposed Colorado as a landing spot in the trade this spring training for Nick Castellanos.
The Rockies appear to be set in the outfield, but Castellanos is an interesting player who, earlier this offseason, showed the willingness to make a move to first base during an interview on the MLB Network.
As for landing in Colorado. Coors Field could play right into Castellanos' strength in terms of boosting his power numbers. He is owed $20 million this season, but he could serve multiple roles for manager Warren Schaeffer as either an outfielder, designated hitter or maybe even first base.
"Castellanos could get relatively consistent at-bats in a very hitter-friendly environment if he was willing to move around a bit defensively. And the Rockies would be taking a chance that Castellanos—who posted an .839 OPS as recently as the second half of the 2024 season—bounces back and becomes a July trade candidate,'' wrote Kelly.
There is another part of potentially acquiring Castellanos. If he turns it around up until the trade deadline, then DePodesta has another potential trade chip for a team looking for another bat. Acquiring Castellanos would be a short-term move that helps rebuild for a year and potentially get some young players back in a trade at the deadline. Again, it's going to be potential moves like that which going to help the rebuild over time.