Rockies May Have Regrets as Warming Bernabel Finds New Home with Nationals
With new leadership in Colorado came changes for the Rockies. Players that spent years in the organization were released.
Two of them were first-round picks in pitcher Ryan Rolison and first baseman Michael Toglia. One less celebrated long-time player that was also shown the door by new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and his new regime was corner infielder Warming Bernabel.
It sounds like he now has a new home in the National League.
Per Mike Rodriguez, an MLB reporter who formerly served as the Chicago Cubs’ Spanish language analyst, Bernabel and the Washington Nationals have reached an agreement on a one-year minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals. The contract comes with an invitation to Major League spring training.
The Nationals have not announced the agreement and Bernabel’s MLB.com page has not been updated with a transaction, which likely means the agreement has not been signed. But the Nationals have a need a first base and Bernabel, even on a minor league deal, as the tools to compete the fill the void left by Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell, both of whom are no longer in D.C.
Warming Bernabel’s Next Chance
The Washington Nationals got some of the worst production in baseball out of the first base position, one that typically leans into a batter with power. For now, the Nationals’ depth chart features Andres Chaparro and Luis Garcia Jr. at first base. Garcia has been the Nationals’ second baseman the past few years and has played the position well. It’s safe to say Bernabel will get a long look at spring training.
Washington is getting a player that had to get to the Majors the hard way. He joined the organization in 2019 when he was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. It took him six years to finally get a shot at the Majors. The 23-year-old had his contract selected on July 26 when the Rockies traded long-time third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees.
In 40 games with the Rockies, he slashed .252/.288/.410 with four home runs and 14 RBI. He also logged games at first base. But the promotion of Karros in August, followed by the promotion of Blaine Crim at first base in September, siphoned off playing time from Bernabel. He spent time on the 7-day concussion list but finished the season on the active roster.
Before his promotion he was having a great season at Albuquerque, as he slashed .301/.356/.450 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games in is his first season at Triple-A.
With a taste of experience in the Majors and a solid beginning to his career, he’s likely hungry to prove he belongs in Washington — and that the Rockies made a huge mistake not keeping him around to compete for a job in 2026.