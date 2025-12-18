Rockies Reportedly Adding Catching Depth Through Free Agency
After being hired as president of baseball operations in early November, Paul DePodesta has had a lot on his plate. He has added to his front office staff, removed the interim tag from his manager, Warren Schaeffer, and attended the MLB Winter Meetings last week in Orlando.
As far as free agency is concerned, he has been quietly evaluating his own roster before making any decisions in terms of making many trades or signing free agents. He has made one trade with the Boston Red Sox, acquiring bullpen depth in Brennan Barnardino for a minor leaguer.
On Thursday, he is reportedly adding catching depth and agreed to a contract with Brett Sullivan on a minor league deal, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. He will be a non-roster invitee to spring training in February.
Rockies Reportedly Signing Brett Sullivan
Sullivan is expected to be depth for Schaeffer as Colorado has 26-year-old Hunter Goodman as their No. 1 catcher after a tremendous 2025 season for the Rockies that saw him break out. He belted 31 home runs in his first year as the full-time catcher and played in 144 games. He slashed .278/.323/.520 with a 3.7 WAR. He drove in 91 runs and had 33 extra-base hits.
Also on Colorado's 40-man roster behind the plate is Braxton Fulford, and in 38 major league games, he's slashed .261/.332/.432. The 27-year-old Fulford has minor league options should Sullivan come in and impress enough to break camp with the Rockies at the end of March.
As for Sullivan, he has played 43 games since 2023 in the majors, which included 33 in 2023 with the San Diego Padres. Over the last two seasons, he played in 10 combined games with the Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He has two home runs, both with San Diego, including one against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 2024. He was placed on waivers last season and eventually traded to the Pirates. In his three seasons in the majors, Sullivan has slashed .204/.250/.291 with 10 RBIs and 21 hits.
This move is purely a depth move for Colorado as they plan for the 2026 season. Sullivan isn't expected to take Goodman's job, but he offers much-needed depth for the organization. The 31-year-old has bounced around the minors waiting for his chance to crack an Opening Day roster, and he'll have a chance with Colorado.