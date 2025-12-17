Rockies Reportedly Not Considering Trading Key Young Player This Offseason
It has been a very quiet offseason so far for the Colorado Rockies. They acquired left-handed pitcher Brennen Bernardino from the Boston Red Sox in November for minor leaguer Braiden Ward. Bernardino is someone who offers manager Warren Schaeffer flexibility as either a spot-starter or working out of the bullpen.
New president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, has yet to make a move in free agency, and truth be told, it's not that surprising. He was hired in early November and has been busy putting together his front office staff and Schaeffer's on-field staff.
One player who is reportedly drawing some trade interest this winter is center fielder Brenton Doyle, but according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Rockies are unlikely to trade him anytime soon.
Rockies Unlikely to Trade Brenton Doyle This Offseason
According to Rosenthal, DePodesta and his staff want to see if they can get more from Doyle in 2026 before they consider trading him. He is someone who is an excellent defender, but his offense could use some improvement to raise his trade value.
"Rival clubs are drawn to Doyle’s defense, but if the Rockies moved him they would be selling low. Doyle’s OPS-plus went from 2 percent above league average in 2024 to 28 percent below in ‘25. He is entering his age 28 season, and under club control for four more years,'' Rosenthal wrote.
Doyle saw his production dip offensively in 2025 from 2024. In 2024, he slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 72 RBIs in 149 games. Fast forward to this past season, he slashed .235/.276/.378 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs in 138 games. You can see why he is valued defensively, but offensively, there is room for improvement.
DePodesta would be wise to give the roster a complete and thorough deep dive before making some trades with his younger players. Is it a roster boasting a ton of young talent? No, but it has some promising young players, and for a team just completed a third straight 100-loss season, the whole roster needs to be evaluated closely.
"Coming off 119 losses, the Rockies will consider just about anything. But according to team sources, club officials are spending much of their time discussing their own players, wanting to make sure they value them properly,'' wrote Rosenthal.
That makes sense and they may trade some of their younger players at some point, but they need to make sure that are correctly valued to get what they can in return. That would be part of DePodesta's attempt to rebuild things in Denver. This is a rebuild that he needs to get right over time.