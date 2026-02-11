Rockies Sign Former All-Star Veteran Left-Hander to Lucrative One-Year Deal
The Colorado Rockies signed veteran left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana to a one-year deal, pending a physical for $6 million.
The 37-year-old will be entering his 15th MLB season. Quintana posted a 11-7 record with a 3.96 ERA with 89 strikeouts, 1.29 WHIP in 24 games with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Rockies Spring Training Loaded with Rotation Options
Quintana will be wearing his ninth different uniform. The Colombia native began his career with the Chicago White Sox, where he became an All-Star in 2016.
He spent six seasons there and made stops with other teams such as the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and now the Rockies.
Quintana will head into the spring training looking forward to competing with his new teammates. The Rockies have multiple options. Here are the following pitchers the Rockies will be looking at this spring: Kyle Freeland, Michael Lorenzen, Quintana, Tomoyuki Sugano, Chase Dollander, Ryan Feltner, Tanner Gordon, Pierson Ohl, McCade Brown, Gabriel Hughes, and Sean Sullivan.
Lorenzen, Sugano, and Quintana are the newcomers for the Rockies. All three men are seasoned veterans, and each one of them has something to prove this season, but it all begins in spring training.
Anything can happen during camp. If there’s a prediction of how the starting five rotation will look for the regular season, it would be Freeland, Dollander, Quintana, Sugano, and Lorenzen. Now, if one of these players goes down with an injury, Brown could be moved into the top five.
Quintana will have a busy spring because he’s scheduled to play in the World Baseball Classic for Team Colombia and must excel in spring training to earn a roster spot. He didn’t get to participate in 2023 due to an injury, but he’s motivated to get going for this year’s tournament. The WBC can be an advantage or a disadvantage for Quintana.
Quintana is familiar with Coors Field. He has pitched six times in the stadium. In six starts, Quintana has a 5.40 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 42 innings.
One of the most important things for Quintana to focus on is staying healthy. His durability will be a major factor in the Rockies' ability to win games. He’s been durable for the most part of his career, but he’s not a young athlete. As he gets older, he needs to take care of his arm.
Overall, the Rockies got themselves a quality pitcher who knows how to win, has good control with his pitches, and brings tons of experience, which can help the young players on the team.