Why Kyle Freeland Is Poised for a Bounce Back Season With the Rockies in 2026
When it comes to notable Colorado Rockies that several fans of different teams around the league should know, starting pitcher Kyle Freeland easily makes that list. Spending his entire career with the Rockies, Freeland has seen the highs and the lowest of lows.
After Colorado dropped 119 games last season, the franchise entered the offseason looking to snap its three consecutive 100+ loss seasons. Freeland was the Rockies' starting rotation ace, but also their biggest punching bag on the roster.
His 5-17 record, with 17 losses, was the worst in the National League in 2025. A 4.98 ERA and 1.4 WHIP are not the kind of numbers Freeland typically produces. Sure, in his career, he's been known to give up four runs on average. There are two reasons why Freeland will improve for the Rockies in 2026.
1. Free Agent Year
Freeland has spent his entire career in Colorado. After this season, where he is set to earn a salary of $16 million, he may choose to either take his talents elsewhere or opt to stay with the Rockies for one more season in 2027, which would earn him an additional million dollars.
Typically, for pending free agents, the year that they know could set them up for the future is typically the year they show out the most. Freeland hasn't tested the free agency waters just yet, and while the Rockies would love to keep a familiar face in the locker room, Freeland has the chance to prove his worth to other suitors.
If Freeland has a strong first half of the season, perhaps the front office would be inclined to trade Freeland away for some prospects, furthering their rebuild and allowing young players in the rotation a chance to step up and show the front office what they've got.
2. He's Better Than What 2025 Showcased, and He's Shown That Before
Freeland losing the most games in the NL last season isn't something he's proud of. And while it might not entirely be his fault, 2026 is the season for him to show the world that he's better than the ceiling he's been given.
His best season in terms of wins and losses came back in 2018 when he finished 17-7, had a 2.84 ERA and a WAR of 7.8, all of which were career bests. Freeland knows what he's capable of, and by just locating a few pitches better than he did last season, could push himself back to normal expectations.
He might not get 17 wins on the season as he did in 2018, given the talent on the roster, but Freeland will emerge as the leader of the pitching staff who paves a path to victory for a franchise that has struggled to find its footing since the turn of the decade.