Rockies Sign Lefty Starting Pitching Prospect Who is Nearing MLB Debut
The Colorado Rockies are certainly going to have some work to get done this offseason to try and build a roster that is leaps and bounds better than their 2025 one.
After one of the worst seasons in MLB history, they are likely going to just be looking for any level of improvement over that. To do so, they will need to either spend some money or pick up some players that can make contributions on lower-scale deals.
Over the last few years, the Rockies have not exactly been a big-market team in terms of spending, as they have instead sold off many of their key veteran pieces for some prospects they are hoping they can build around in the future.
Recently, they were able to pick up a player who elected minor league free agency, looking to find a larger opportunity elsewhere to potentially make the MLB roster after multiple seasons trying to push for a roster spot.
While his production in Triple-A has not yet proven to be effective, his Double-A stats are quite impressive, and making the transition to the next level will be part of what this new staff has to try and put together with him.
Who Did the Rockies Sign to Their Minor League System?
The recent minor league deal that was agreed to by Colorado was making the addition of Adam Laskey, a lefty pitching prospect formerly of the Miami Marlins. Laskey elected free agency a few weeks ago, and in doing so, has now found a new team to work with and try to make an MLB debut after five seasons of work in the minor leagues.
Laskey looked quite impressive in Double-A last season, producing a 3.76 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, 50 strikeouts, 13 walks, 55 hits allowed, one home run allowed and only five wild pitches. His control is quite impressive and his strike zone is solid when he is on. But in Triple-A, he started to regress back beyond where his WHIP indicated. In 32.2 innings there he had a 4.68 ERA and 1.531 WHIP with 25 strikeouts to 19 walks.
His ratio of strikeouts to walks dropped from 3.85 to 1.32, which is a massive discrepancy, even when jumping up a level. This will need to be leveled out for him to have a chance at playing in the Major Leagues, and if not, it may be worth pursuing him as a middle relief option instead, which he has tried a few times previously.