Rockies Sign Versatile Infielder Willi Castro to Two-Year Deal
The Colorado Rockies made their latest offseason move official, securing utility infielder Willi Castro on a two-year contract. ESPN's Jorge Castillo revealed the agreement on X, adding another veteran piece to a roster undergoing significant front office changes after a franchise-worst 119-loss campaign.
Castro brings legitimate credentials to Colorado after earning All-Star honors with Minnesota in 2024. The switch-hitter has played shortstop, second base, third base, and multiple outfield positions throughout his seven-year major league career with the Tigers, Twins, and Cubs.
His defensive versatility reached its peak in 2024 when he appeared at six different positions for Minnesota, the kind of flexibility manager Warren Schaeffer values for roster construction.
The Rockies needed infield depth after roster turnover left question marks at second and third base. With Ezequiel Tovar established at shortstop, Castro slots in as a veteran presence who can start or provide quality bench depth.
Colorado struggled defensively throughout 2025, making Castro's ability to competently handle multiple spots particularly appealing.
Castro thrived during his 2024 All-Star campaign with Minnesota, posting 12 home runs and 60 RBIs across 158 games. He also ranked 12th in the American League with 31 doubles while maintaining a .331 on-base percentage. The production earned him his first All-Star selection and positioned him as a key contributor heading into 2025.
That momentum didn't carry over, however. Castro finished 2025 with a .226 batting average after splitting time between the Twins and Cubs following a July trade. Despite the down year, scouts believe the 28-year-old can rebound in a new environment with consistent playing time and a fresh start in Colorado.
How the Deal Fits Colorado's Rebuild
According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, the contract is worth $12.8 million over two years, representing a modest financial commitment for the Rockies. Colorado structured the deal to maintain roster flexibility as new leadership builds out the front office heading into 2026. The club can deploy Castro as an everyday player if injuries strike, or potentially flip him at the trade deadline similar to how Minnesota moved him to Chicago in 2025.
The signing continues Colorado's effort to add depth pieces this offseason. The Rockies previously added outfielder Drew Avans among other roster moves. Castro competed against interest from the Braves, Pirates, and other clubs before choosing Colorado, according to sources who spoke with ESPN.
His experience across multiple organizations gives the rebuilding Rockies a veteran who understands different clubhouse cultures and can mentor younger players.
Colorado must make a corresponding 40-man roster move to finalize the signing. Castro will report to spring training in February as the Rockies aim to rebound from last season's historic struggles and build momentum toward future contention.