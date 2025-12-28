Two Rockies Prospects Must Have Bounce Back Season in 2026
The Colorado Rockies front office and coaching staff are looking to see who can step up in the bright lights for the 2026 season.
Baseball prospects are always facing the pressure of needing to perform in every game. Sometimes the pressure can lead to a major slump or serious injuries. Having confidence and self-belief can go a long way in baseball.
The Rockies have many young talents in their farm system, but two players in their organization must bounce back after an inconsistent 2025 season.
Can Zac Veen and Gabriel Hughes Turn The Page and Produce Maximum Results?
The 24-year-old outfielder may not be someone that people are talking about much. In his mind, he knows that 2026 must be a completely different script. Veen knows that he can’t repeat the exact numbers he produced last season.
Veen has been part of the Rockies organization since the team drafted him in 2020 in the first round as the ninth overall pick. It took him five years to get the call to make his big league debut. He didn’t make a strong impression, which is fine because not every rookie player will thrive right away.
In 34 at-bats, Veen batted .118 with just one home run and two RBIs. He hit his first career home run against the Washington Nationals. Veen has been waiting for this moment. His time playing in the Arizona Fall League and with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes is preparing him to be an impactful player for the Rockies.
The potential is big time for Veen. He has a strong bat speed, which the Rockies like a lot about him. He can hit for raw power. The 2026 season will be the most crucial season of his career. Veen had ankle injuries, and hopefully they don’t come back to haunt him this season. We would like to see him play more regular-season games.
Gabriel Hughes is another top prospect who’s in the Rockies system. He’s the number ten overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga. What cost Hughes a lot of playing time was the 2023 Tommy John Surgery.
The surgery is very serious because there is no guarantee the pitcher will ever be the same. Having Tommy John surgery while trying to reach the majors is a devastating blow. Hughes can fight back and won’t stop until he makes his MLB debut.
During the 2025 season, Hughes struggled. In 24 games, he posted a 5-6 record with a 4.19 ERA, 88 strikeouts, and a 1.26 WHIP. Just like Veen, he’s 24. Hughes might start having more confidence in himself after receiving praise from veteran ballplayer DJ LeMahieu.
When LeMahieu was on rehab assignment in April 2025, he faced Hughes when he was pitching for Double-A Hartford. Hughes struck out LeMahieu on four pitches. LeMahieu thinks that Hughes has a good fastball and can pound the strike zone.
Veen and Hughes must maintain a high level of focus and dedication as we wait to see whether they can impress Rockies Nation this season with their on-field production.