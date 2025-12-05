What Is Colorado Rockies' Biggest Need This Offseason?
If the Colorado Rockies are going to avoid a fourth straight 100-loss regular season, then first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has a lot of work to do. Whether it's with starting pitching, a bat for the lineup, or a position player, there is plenty to address this offseason.
That's going to be easier said than done. Owner Dick Monfort has not opened up his checkbook to address needs with some of the top free agents in past offseasons. If DePodesta and the front office are going to turn things around, they are going to have to spend more than normal this winter.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed every team's free agent or trade needs this offseason, and for the Rockies, he suggested that they pick up an infield bat. How they could go about that remains to be seen, but they will have some options available.
MLB Writer Lists Rockies Biggest Offseason Need as an Infield Bat
Some young players in Colorado gained some valuable experience in 2025 that should bode well for the future of manager Warren Schaeffer. However, they are going to need to add through either free agency or the trade market.
"A fairly ambitious infield bat would be a nice move as the Rockies try to avoid a fourth-consecutive 100-plus loss campaign,'' Kelly wrote.
Kelly mentioned Eugenio Suárez, which is an intriguing name. Eighty-one games at Coors Field could help boost his home run numbers with the power he has and excite fans. Rhys Hoskins was also another name Kelly mentioned, but as good as that sounds, it would be difficult to convince him to come to Denver.
As far as the numbers went for the Rockies in 2025 offensively, they finished 23rd in team batting average at .237, 25th in home runs with 160, and 16th in doubles with 253. They finished second to the Los Angeles Angels in strikeouts.
As bad as Colorado was pitching-wise, their offense wasn't as bad as you might expect for a team that had 119 losses. Clearly, adding a bat or two this offseason could help to improve their offense, but also inject some excitement with the fans.
"The Rockies are still going to be very bad next year, but at least give the fans something to feel some pride over,'' added Kelly.
DePodesta has a job in front of him that is going to take time to turn around. It's going to be baby steps, especially in a difficult National League West. Finding more offense and some power is one of the priorities this offseason, either through a trade or free agency.