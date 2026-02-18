What We're Actually Learning About Rockies Pitching Staff So Far
The Colorado Rockies are working under new pitching coach Alon Leichman, who was hired in early December. With Leichman on board and Paul DePodesta now serving as the ballclub's president of baseball operations, the franchise has a new face. But will the front office and roster changes be enough to finally propel the Rockies forward?
Pitching was one of Colorado's more prevalent issues during their 2025 campaign, but after making a handful of adjustments, their loyal fans are hoping to see a change this year. However, coming off a hideous 43-119 season will require more than just a few changes—it will take a mended pitching staff.
Rotation Comprises Veterans, Newcomers
Colorado's starting rotation is headlined by 32-year-old southpaw Kyle Freeland, who registered a 4.98 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 162.2 innings pitched through 31 starts in 2025. Each of his eight years in the Major Leagues has been spent with the Rockies, and he responds well to the harsh environment at Coors Field—a place pitchers have historically struggled.
Freeland will be a familiar face at the ballpark, but fans will have the chance to get to know how Michael Lorenzen operates on the mound. Last year, he played with the Kansas City Royals, but once November rolled around, he was granted free agency and signed with Colorado two months later on a one-year, $8 million deal.
Although the right-hander is not considered an ace, he does bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that the Rockies will reap benefits from.
Lorenzen expressed his excitement about joining the team, which is a rarity coming into Coors Field for pitchers. “It is an awesome opportunity.”
Beyond Freeland and Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano is projected to serve as a mid-rotation starter. During his latest campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, he logged a 4.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts across 157.0 innings pitched through 30 starts.
The final two spots are likely to go to Ryan Feltner, and recent predictions show Chase Dollander potentially earning a No. 5 spot. While Colorado has brought on some valuable arms, their rotation is still miles away from postseason contention.
Bullpen Expectations
Taking center stage in the bullpen is right-hander Seth Halvorsen. He suffered an elbow injury last year, sidelining him after Aug. 2. Having said that, he did pitch last week and appears to be free of restrictions at this point.
Victor Vodnik is another key bullpen arm, recording a 3.02 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 50.2 innings pitched through 52 games. 2025 marked his third season with the Rockies. However, he does need to continue making improvements to his command on the mound.
As expected, there is going to be more competition in their bullpen ahead of Opening Day. With Juan Mejia, Jimmy Herget, Zach Agnos, Antonio Senzatela, Brennan Bernadino and Jaden Hill in the mix for reliever spots, things are bound to heat up.