Rockies Make First International Moves of Paul DePodesta Era
The Colorado Rockies reached another first under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta — international moves.
Thursday was the first day of the international signing period and the Rockies made several moves, including agreeing to terms with shortstop Richard De Los Santos out of the Dominican Republic.
For DePodesta, it was his first chance to set the tone for how the organization will handle international signings in the future. With an $8.034 million bonus pool, the franchise had plenty of money to hand out. It didn’t release a full list of players that agreed on or signed a deal, but MLB.com reported that De Los Santos signed a $1 million bonus. It could be an indication that Colorado wanted to spread its finances out or is holding money back for later signings. It has until Dec. 15 to spend the money.
About Colorado Rockies International Signings
De Los Santos is a left-handed hitting shortstop that some scouts believe could be better suited for third base as he develops. Now 16 years old, he’ll head to the Dominican Summer League to play with the rest of the prospects that have signed.
Most prospects spend one year in the DSL before they come stateside, likely to Colorado’s Arizona Complex League affiliate and then to full-season affiliates. Typically, international prospects like De Los Santos need anywhere from four to six years of development to be ready for the Majors.
DePodesta and his staff, led by general manager Josh Byrnes, have taken a methodical approach this offseason. The Rockies have signed just two Major League free agents in pitcher Michael Lorenzen and infielder Willi Castro, the latter of which just agreed to a deal on Thursday. Meanwhile, he’s parted with players that haven’t panned out, including former first-round picks Michael Toglia and Ryan Rolison.
Before DePodesta arrived, the Rockies had done a solid job in the international market, as four of their Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, are international signings. That includes one of their top prizes, Robert Calaz, who was signed in 2023 and is ranked as the organization’s No. 4 prospect.
As for the Major League club, the team is preparing for its first spring training under DePodesta, Byrnes and manager Warren Schaeffer, which begins in Scottsdale next month. Colorado is coming off a 119-loss season, its third straight season of 100 or more losses, the worst stretch in franchise history.