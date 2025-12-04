Rockies Will Need This Young Infielder To Improve Offensively Next Season
Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is one of the most gifted players in the Rockies' lineup. In his young big league career, Tovar has already found gold. He won a Gold Glove in 2024.
He made history because he became the youngest shortstop to win the accolade in the history of the National League. That’s a remarkable accomplishment, and he’s only 24.
Tovar is slowly becoming an elite defender at the shortstop position. He is ready and steady anytime the ball comes towards him. Former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle made a comparison between Tovar and Troy Tulowitzki. Hurdle sees the same hunger, talent, and drive in Tovar that he saw when Troy was in his early years with Colorado.
That’s high praise coming from Hurdle, who is still one of the best managers the Rockies ever had. Tovar’s offense has gotten better from 2023 to 2024. In 2025, things slowed down. Tovar played 95 games and batted .253 with just nine home runs and 53 RBIs.
Can Tovar Break Out in Offensive Categories in 2026?
Aside from 2025, if you saw what he did in 2024, Tovar did improve his power and contact abilities. He hit more home runs and doubles in 2024 than in 2023. He’s capable of becoming a threat in the Rockies' lineup.
Tovar has been with the organization since he was 16, when he signed with the Rockies in 2021 out of Maracay, Venezuela. He can be something special for this Rockies lineup, but Tovar needs to stop striking out so much.
Tovar went back-to-back seasons, accumulating more than 200 strikeouts. If he had played more games in 2025, he might’ve had more strikeouts, but thankfully, he didn’t reach anywhere near 200 this season. Some of his bad habits are swinging at the first pitch. Sometimes it is good to be aggressive at the start of the count, but he needs to show more patience.
We are not sure if Tovar and Tulowitzki have worked out together. Tulowitzki already has his hands full since he’s working for the Texas Longhorn baseball program as an assistant coach. It would be phenomenal if both men could have a conversation, and if Tovar could pick his brain about how to become a better hitter.
Tulo is a 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner, 2-time Gold Glove winner, and a 5-time All-Star. He would’ve been a Hall of Famer had it not been for injuries. Tulo is an excellent example Tovar can learn from.
The Rockies are expecting a lot from Tovar. It’s a difficult time in Colorado with the team losing so many games. The organization needs something to cheer about. The Rockies want Tovar to have more All-Star selections, more Gold Glove awards, and hopefully more Silver Slugger awards.